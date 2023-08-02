OTHERS SAY: Should we name heat waves?

Not a lot of people know about one of California's worst disasters in the last few decades, one that overwhelmed hospitals, sent bodies piling up in coroner's offices, and was deadlier than the 1994 Northridge earthquake or the 2018 Camp fire.

That's what happened when a severe heat wave smothered California in July 2006, killing an estimated 650 people. But it may be tough to recall because unlike hurricanes, wildfires or earthquakes, heat waves don't typically have names. They are the deadliest weather-related hazard, and they're getting worse because of climate change. Yet they remain ill-defined and anonymous threats--silent invisible killers that few people take seriously until it is too late.

But what if the most life-threatening heat waves did have names? Would people pay more attention to the risks of a heat wave Zoe or Cleon? Could lives be saved?

There is initial evidence it could, as seen in some areas in Europe that have begun categorizing and naming the most severe heat waves based on their threat to people's lives and health.

But the World Meteorological Organization opposes naming heat waves on the grounds that it would confuse and distract the public. What works for tropical cyclones may not be appropriate for heat waves because they are not as clearly distinguishable and predictable. And the National Weather Service has no plans to rank or name heat waves either, saying that heat and its health impacts vary so dramatically across different regions and seasons that even coming up with a standard definition of a heat wave is impossible.

Authorities should rethink their stance. There's nothing to lose by trying out a pilot program to name the most dangerous heat waves, such as the one currently baking much of the United States.