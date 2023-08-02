Overstock is now Bed Bath & Beyond

NEW YORK -- Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the United States after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain's intellectual property assets for $21.5 million in June.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn't specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has "run without a hitch." The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That's how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

"We thought we had a good operating model but a bad name; we thought Bed Bath & Beyond had a great name but a bad operating model," Johnson said. Overstock, unlike Bed Bath & Beyond, doesn't own its inventory. Rather, third-party suppliers ship the items directly to customers.

Bed Bath & Beyond has strong brand recognition and a fervent customer base -- two things Overstock needed, said Mindy Weinstein, founder and chief executive of the digital marketing company Market MindShift.

"It's a very smart move from a marketing perspective," she said, citing in particular the savings. "They cut so many of the painful processes and time it takes to rebrand yourself."

Meanwhile, Overstock's name has "been a liability for them," said Barbara Kahn, a marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Consumers still associate the brand with its original business of selling surplus or returned inventory.

The same was true for suppliers, Johnson said, noting that some brands were hesitant to sell their product on the website for fear of being associated with liquidation.

Customers may also still associate Overstock with its former chief executive Patrick Byrne, who resigned in 2019 after saying he dated a Russian agent and was involved in a "deep state" investigation of the 2016 election. Soon after, he and another executive were named in an investor's lawsuit accusing Overstock of securities fraud.

The company already is seeing benefits from the rebrand with suppliers it had been courting for years now "knocking on our door," Johnson said. More than 600,000 new products have been added to the website since the Canada rollout started, he added.

That said, there are risks to such a major rebrand, according to Kahn. The company "has to meet customers' expectations" of what they would expect to find at Bed Bath & Beyond, she said.

And the company has a lot of ground to make up. Second-quarter earnings released last week showed that active customers dropped nearly 30% year-over-year and revenue declined 20%.

During its heyday, Bed Bath & Beyond was the go-to destination for housewares, small appliances, wedding registries and college dorm supplies. But the company had been steadily losing relevancy for more than a decade, as rivals such as Walmart, Target and Amazon doubled down on homewares.

In recent years, corporate missteps and bad investments started the company down a road of patchy inventory and dwindling customer interest. Its former chief executive, Mark Tritton, who took over in 2019, took steps to revamp the company's private-label home brand, shifting away from popular lines to promote Bed Bath & Beyond's private label offerings. The endeavor went nowhere, deterring customers and tarnishing relationships with suppliers.

And while Bed Bath & Beyond benefited from a boost during the coronavirus pandemic, the company failed to capitalize on the wave of consumer spending. When the economic climate shifted and stubbornly high inflation reduced discretionary purchases, the retailer fared worse than its competitors.

By the latter half of 2022, many vendors decided it was too risky to give the company merchandise on credit, compounding its inventory problems. So with fewer items on shelves, many customers stopped visiting stores.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press and Jaclyn Peiser of The Washington Post.