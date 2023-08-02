PBS schedules ‘Mystery League’ series for kids





"Mystery League" -- a 20-episode, live-action series to teach kids in kindergarten through second grade about friendship and community -- will premiere this fall on PBS Arkansas.

"We are thrilled to produce a television series for Arkansas children that is filmed in Arkansas by Arkansans," Arkansas PBS CEO and Executive Director Courtney Pledger said in announcing the series.

"Our Arkansas kids will see themselves in these stories and characters and recognize their home state," Pledger said.

The series follows three fifth grade "detectives" -- Millie, Mike and Marta -- as they solve the mysteries of the fictional Arkansas town of Mulberry Springs. Along the way, the heroes will discover the meaning of friendship and the power of community.

Each episode of "Mystery League" features relevant story lines that encourage Arkansas kids to problem-solve and build relationships. Free resources will be offered to families and classrooms to support learning targets that align with Arkansas educational standards.

Sajni Kumpuris, Arkansas PBS education director and "Mystery League" producer, said more than 500 crew, cast and supply and service vendors were hired in Arkansas to execute the series, boosting the state's economy with over $1.5 million in revenue from a federal grant."

The series will be delivered digitally to school districts across the state beginning in fall 2023. The statewide broadcast premiere of "Mystery League" on Arkansas PBS is scheduled for October 2023, with episodes also livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

"Mystery League" is written and produced by an award-winning, cross-sectional Arkansas PBS team of producers and licensed K-12 educators who helped create "Arkansas AMI," "Blueberry's Clubhouse," "Rise and Shine" and ArkansasIDEAS.



