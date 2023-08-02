Say ‘yes’ to millage

As a former teacher and principal, I spent most of my life in the classroom. Our schools are more than an institution to me. They are my second home. I know from personal experience how critical a proper lab is for students to conduct dissections and scientific experiments. I know how monumental an auditorium or art room is for students who turn to creativity for focus and confidence. I know what it feels like to walk around campus to ensure the premises are properly monitored, maintained and protected. I know how much teachers need a campus where access is controlled and students are able to navigate classrooms in a timely, orderly manner.

I also know that when students walk into a school with an outdated gym, classrooms, lockers and restrooms, it makes them feel undervalued. It makes them wonder if they should care about themselves if it doesn't look like we adults care about their school. Therefore, when students and educators say they need our help to make a better learning environment, it's essential that we listen to them. That's why I'm voting "Yes" to the mileage to build a new high school for the Pine Bluff School District.

Not only are the benefits of a new high school clear to me as a former educator, they're also clear from the perspective of the City of Pine Bluff as we strive to grow this community. Whenever I'm out meeting new people, I often ask, "where do you live?" When people respond with any other answer but Pine Bluff, I'm eager to inquire as to why. One of the most common reasons is "the schools."

In short, there are people who work in Pine Bluff, love our community, and would enjoy moving here with their families. Yet they want their children to have access to better performing schools. They want their children to be educated on secure campuses, participate in extracurricular activities in modern facilities and work in well-equipped classrooms. This is what we should want for all students, from those who live here now to those we hope to enroll in the future.

We also need a better educational environment to strengthen the job market as well. To thrive, local businesses need a proficient workforce from which they can recruit committed, skilled employees. To bring more jobs to Pine Bluff, companies need to know that we have residents who are prepared to excel and meet the demands that would be required.

In closing, we have a responsibility to demand the very best from our young people. We must teach them to do everything with a spirit of excellence. By that same measure, if we expect the best from our students, then we as adults must live by that example and do our very best to educate them. We must give them the best that we have to offer.

Between now and August 8, I encourage everyone to vote "Yes" for the millage. A new high school won't solve every challenge facing the district or the community, but it'll be a powerful force in transforming the young people on whom we all depend for a stronger Pine Bluff and a more promising future.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.