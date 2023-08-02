Alma man arrested after investigation of Fayetteville man's death

GREENWOOD -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after another man was pronounced dead at the scene of a disturbance call Tuesday.

Philip Pevehouse, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, wrote in a news release Wednesday that William Hale Moon, 45, of Alma was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault in connection with the death of Robert Hinton, 42, of Fayetteville. The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the matter and will turn over all information to the county Prosecutor's Office when it's finished.

The Sheriff's Office received a call to respond to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Been Ridge Road near Greenwood at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pevehouse. Deputies found a man -- Moon -- lying on his back in the driveway bleeding, but conscious. They afterward found another man -- Hinton -- on the backside of the home lying face down, unconscious and unresponsive.

Pevehouse said deputies and emergency medical services were unable to revive Hinton. Deputies noticed Hinton had injuries consistent with being in a fight. No one else was found at the home.

Hinton's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine cause of death, Pevehouse said.

Moon is being held at the Sebastian County jail on a $100,000 cash bond, according to an online inmate roster. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 9.