Seven public meetings on mayor’s sales tax proposal set in Little Rock

Little Rock officials will hold seven public meetings later this month on a proposed sales-tax increase ahead of an early-September deadline to call a fall referendum.

One meeting will be held in each of the city's seven wards, according to a schedule Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

At a "working session" with city board members on Thursday, Scott gave an overview of his sales-tax proposal in public for the first time after making clear his desire to pursue an increase during his 2023 State of the City address in March.

If the proposal goes before voters, it would be the second such sales-tax referendum under Scott as mayor. In a September 2021 special election, 62% of participating Little Rock voters rejected a proposed increase that would have added a net five-eighths percent (0.625%) to the local rate.

Scott previously called off an early-stage push for a sale-tax increase in 2020 amid the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

The latest proposal from Scott would add 1 percentage point to the current local rate of 1.125%. If approved, the overall rate on most purchases in Little Rock would rise to 9.625% when accounting for state, county and local taxes.





During the "working session" last week, Scott initially said his proposed increase would sunset after 10 years, but after listening to city board members' comments, he said it likely would be made permanent.

An associated spending plan from the mayor would direct a total of $600 million over 10 years toward capital improvements and increased operating expenses across eight categories.

The largest portion of the proposed spending, or 55%, would fund the category of parks and quality of life, encompassing items such as a new indoor-outdoor youth sports complex at War Memorial Park, a new 15-acre downtown park and $30 million in new operating expenses at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

With $115.75 million in capital investment and operating expenses over 10 years, the category of public infrastructure would get the second-largest share of the money, followed by public safety, with $65.25 million in operating expenses.

Scott is seeking a Nov. 14 referendum on the proposal, but in order to trigger the vote, the city board must call the election no later than Sept. 5. Some city board members on Thursday expressed concerns about the tight time frame, citing the prospect of lackluster citizen participation.

Meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m. for the following dates and locations:

Aug. 14: Unitarian Universalist Church, 1818 Reservoir Road (Ward 4).

Aug. 16: Second Baptist Church Downtown, 222 E. Eighth St. (Ward 1).

Aug. 21: Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5300 Stagecoach Road (Ward 7).

Aug. 23: Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road (Ward 2).

Aug. 24: The Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St. (Ward 6).

Aug. 28: Fellowship Bible Church, west entrance, 1401 Kirk Road (Ward 5).

Aug. 30: Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes St. (Ward 3).