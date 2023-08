The Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins performance set for later this month at Simmons Bank Arena has been canceled, the venue’s website said Wednesday morning.

“All tickets purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Please allow up to 30 days for the refund to process,” Simmons Bank Arena said.

The North Little Rock concert was set for Aug. 16.

A reason for the concert’s cancellation was not immediately released.