Springdale man being held on $100,000 bond in jail after twice fleeing Rogers District Court

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was arrested twice after escaping and fleeing from Rogers District Court.

Barry Almond, 32, was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail. He was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, endangering welfare of a minor, and two counts of escape.

Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against Almond.

The case stems from an incident July 24 in the district court after Judge Chris Griffin sentenced Almond to three days in the Benton County Jail after he pleaded guilty to failure to appear.

Almond, who was acting as his attorney, argued against the sentence and wanted to serve the time by completing public service instead of the jail sentence, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Griffin denied the request, but Almond persisted and the judge warned him about being found in contempt of court, according to the affidavit.

Almond then ran from the courtroom, and a deputy followed in pursuit, according to the affidavit.

The deputy heard Almond yelling to his wife to get out of the car and she got out of the driver's seat and Almond then got in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The deputy was able to grab Almond's left arm and urged him to get out of the car, according to the affidavit. Almond almost ran over the deputy's right foot as he fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

The deputy reported Almond's wife was holding their daughter and had to jump out the away to avoid being hit by the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A Rogers police officer later called Almond and convinced him to return to the court, according to the affidavit

Griffin told Almond of the new charges and then sentenced him to 30 days in jail instead of three.

The deputy handcuffed Almond to a chair and thought he had properly secured the handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

The deputy was talking to Griffin when a clerk reported Almond was getting in his vehicle and leaving, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit didn't contain any information about how and when Almond was arrested the second time.

Almond's arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.