FOOTBALL

Ouachita Baptist tabbed to win the GAC

Last year's Great American Conference champion find itself in a familiar spot going into the 2023 season.

Ouachita Baptist University was picked to finish in the top spot when the GAC's preseason coaches poll was released Tuesday. The Tigers, who went undefeated during the 2022 regular season en route to winning its sixth conference title, garnered eight of the 12 first-place votes.

Harding University, which finished runner-up a year ago, racked up the remaining four first-place votes and was chosen to finish second to OBU. Henderson State University came in third while Southern Arkansas University was fourth and Southeastern Oklahoma State was fifth. East Central (Okla.), Arkansas Tech University, the University of Arkansas-Monticello followed in succession, with Southern Nazarene, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State succeeding in the eighth through 12 slots.

The GAC's annual media day will be Aug. 9, and all 12 teams will later open the season Aug. 31.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Paragould set for opener in regional

After an impressive run to a American Legion AAA state tournament championship, Paragould Glen Sain GMC will begin its quest to capture a World Series title today.

Paragould will take on Washington, Mo., in the opening round of the eight-team, double-elimination Mid-South Regional at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Ala. Game time is slated for 2:30 p.m. The winner will face either Pittsburg, Kan. – the Kansas state champion – or the host team, Shelby City, Ala., on Thursday at 7 p.m. Those losers of those two games will meet at 10 a.m. in an elimination matchup.

Today's other first-round contests include Mississippi state champion Panola battling Oklahoma state champion Ada at noon, and Louisiana state champion Lafayette squaring off against Alabama state champion Troy at 5 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. A deciding game will be played at 5 p.m., if necessary. The regional winner will then move on to the American Legion World Series from Aug. 10-15 at Shelby, N.C.

-- Erick Taylor