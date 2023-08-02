Top juniors at Hot Springs CC

HOT SPRINGS -- More than 300 teenagers are participating in the Junior PGA Championships on the Park and Arlington courses at Hot Springs Country Club this week.

There are 312 golfers -- 156 boys and 156 girls -- from six countries competing, with the boys vying for the Jack Nicklaus trophy and the girls competing for the Patty Berg trophy.

"Everything is going great," Barry Howard, the country club's general manager and a member of the PGA's board of directors, said Tuesday. "Our volunteers have been top-notch. Without them, we could not run this tournament."

Landing a huge golf tournament like the Junior PGA Championship is not feasible for every golf club, but Hot Springs Country Club has set itself apart from the others in the area.

"To start with, we have hosted the National Collegiate Club Golf Association National Championship two times in the past six years," Howard said. "That same association runs the PGA Junior Championship. They like how we did it. They like the town. Our golf courses are great; our superintendent, Trey Rutledge, does a wonderful job."

All of the players will play on each of the two courses with the girls playing the Arlington Course today and the boys playing the Park Course. The boys started the tournament on the Arlington with the girls on the Park.

The first cut for the Junior PGA Championship is below 60 and ties for both divisions Thursday. The second cut is below 30 and ties Friday.

Owen Bolles of Chandler, Ariz., shot a 5-under 66 in Tuesday's opening round to lead the boys competition. Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla., leads the girls event after firing a 7-under 64 on Tuesday.

The top two players from the boys and girls competitions make the Junior Ryder Cup team and travel to Italy to compete against some of the top players in the world in September.

Will Gordon of Hot Springs Lakeside was the top Arkansan after Tuesday, shooting an even-par 71. Gordon, 17, who qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur earlier this year, is tied for 37th.

"Will Gordon has really blossomed this year," Howard said. "He won the AJGA event we had first of June. That was the first big win for him. He won our local junior tournament in March, and he finished second in the next one he played in."

Little Rock's Anna Kate Nichols was the top female Arkansan in 42nd place after her 1-over 72.

Howard said in addition to fans, the throng of people attending the event includes many college coaches.

"Colleges are here giving scholarships," he said. "They are looking for players to play there. If you look on the website, it is unbelievable how many colleges are here. I was just talking to the Alabama coach. Big schools are here."

Howard also said the winners of the event will be tested.

"Short game ... they have to be in control of their golf ball around the greens," he said. "The greens are tricky, the rough around the greens is pretty thick and tough, and that person [the winner] is going to have to be able to get it up and down."