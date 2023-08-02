Trooper justified in ending pursuit by ramming vehicle near hospital, state police director says





Arkansas State Police officials on Tuesday sought to clarify details surrounding a June 30 pursuit that ended with a state trooper ramming a vehicle near Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, in a news release that criticized reporting done by a Little Rock TV news station.

The state trooper was involved "in only the final few seconds" of the pursuit, which Little Rock police began earlier that evening on Interstate 630, the release states. The trooper used a "tactical vehicle intervention," more commonly referred to as a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, to stop the fleeing vehicle by ramming its rear wheel, spinning it out of control.

A reporter from KATV first reported on the incident Sunday, stating that police had charged the driver -- who told police and the news station that she was taking her mother to the Baptist emergency room and had her hazard lights flashing -- with a felony fleeing count.

That the charge was a felony was incorrect, the release states, adding that the erroneous information had been "widely circulated." The fleeing charge was actually a misdemeanor, as reflected in a correction made to the KATV article online.

State police officials also called into question the driver's justification that she was going to the emergency room and had to drive fast, with the release stating that she passed at least two hospitals on I-630 while fleeing from Little Rock officers at speeds reaching 115 miles per hour and with tail lights off for roughly 5 miles.

The release did not identify the driver, who was named in the KATV article as Kenochia Moss, 18. Moss told KATV that her mother, Tahirah Hart, had undergone surgery at Baptist earlier in the week and feared the chest pain she was experiencing that night was a heart attack. She said she asked Moss and her other daughter Kenochia to take her to Baptist.

State police dash camera footage obtained by KATV shows a trooper, identified by KATV as Trooper Montae Hernandez, pulling off the shoulder on I-630 near Exit 7 to follow a dark-colored vehicle driving at high speed with its hazard lights flashing.

The trooper is seen following the vehicle for about 30 seconds when it takes the exit toward the hospital, slowing considerably on the exit ramp and driving just ahead of the trooper's patrol vehicle, which has flashing lights and sirens.

About 50 seconds after the trooper begins following the vehicle, he uses the front driver's side of his patrol vehicle's bumper to ram the rear passenger wheel, spinning the SUV around and stopping it. He appears to lightly strike the vehicle's front passenger side with the front passenger side of his own vehicle as the two vehicles slide to a halt not far from the hospital.

"We got a PIT, we got a PIT," the trooper can be heard saying, as three women can be seen in the cabin of the SUV. The driver has her hands raised above the steering wheel, looking at the trooper.

No one was injured in the process of the pursuit or the PIT maneuver, the state police release states.

"We stand by our Trooper," said state police director Col. Mike Hagar in the release. "And we stand by the decision he made, considering the totality of the circumstances."

In a state police incident report obtained by KARK, Hernandez wrote that he chose to use the PIT maneuver "due to the frequent vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the hospital," and that he "determined it would be the safest place to avoid serious injury or possible loss of life to citizens in the area."

State police officials conducted an internal review of the use of force and deemed it justified, they told KATV.

"It's very important for the public to trust their law enforcement," Hagar said in the release. "We also need to be able to trust our media partners and to know that what they're saying is true. We've made a real effort in the past 7 months to build relationships and improve responsiveness and transparency. Providing comprehensive information and important context to the public is key to that. We will continue to be professional, open and responsive in hopes that ASP will be afforded the same courtesy."

State troopers are trained to consider numerous factors to reduce risk of injury or death to bystanders, troopers and suspects, the release states. The safety of the public comes above all other factors, it states.

"In this case, the motorist should have pulled over for law enforcement, who have emergency medical training and who could have aided in safe transport to the closest medical facility," the release states. "Driving to the emergency room does not give someone a free pass to speed, violate laws and endanger the public."

The release on the pursuit came after two people were killed in as many weeks last month after their vehicles were rammed by state troopers.

On July 17, a PIT maneuver by a state trooper ended a 14-mile pursuit on U.S. 67/167, fatally injuring Andrew Muggs, 25, of Lonoke County.

On Friday, Demarcus Clark, 32, of West Memphis died when a trooper rammed his car on Interstate 40 near the 283 mile marker.

After being struck, Clark's vehicle collided with a second patrol vehicle, injuring a state police sergeant, who was treated at a hospital and released.

After both of the fatal crashes, the state police issued news releases saying the men being pursued had driven at high speeds and had endangered the lives of other motorists.

Hagar was quoted in both releases saying he regretted the loss of life while describing the men's decision to flee from police as "reckless."

Tuesday's release quoted Little Rock Police Chief Heath Helton about his agency's partnership with state police, although he did not comment directly on the chase.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said officers did not "pursue" the vehicle that was eventually rammed by the trooper on June 30, but merely followed from a safe distance. Once state police took over, it was up to them how to handle it, he said.

A Little Rock police incident report obtained by KATV states that officers initially tried to stop the vehicle around 10:15 p.m. but were unsuccessful.

Hart told her daughter to slow down so that police could direct them to the hospital, she told KATV, but the next thing she knew "we got hit." It was not clear from the article at what point Hart asked Moss to slow down.

Moss told KATV she was scared because officers drew guns on her and her family after ramming them. The dash cam video does not clearly show officers, who are mostly out of frame, with drawn guns, but one can be seen holstering a weapon as he approaches the vehicle.

The three women inside the SUV can be seen and heard screaming and holding their hands up as officers yell for them to show their hands.

The release does not state how the traffic stop ended, but KATV reported that Moss was permitted to drive her mother to the emergency room after the trooper wrote her the misdemeanor ticket.



