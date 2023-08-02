Trump indicted on 4 counts





Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday in connection with his widespread efforts to overturn the 2020 election after a sprawling federal investigation into his attempts to cling to power after losing the presidency.

The four-count, 45-page indictment accuses Trump, who is again running for president, of three distinct criminal schemes, charging that he conspired to defraud the U.S., conspired to obstruct an official proceeding and conspired against people's rights.

"The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," special counsel Jack Smith told reporters after the indictment was filed. "It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant."

In sweeping terms, the indictment described how Trump and six co-conspirators employed a variety of means to reverse his defeat in the election almost from the moment voting ended.









It depicted how Trump promoted false claims of fraud, sought to bend the Justice Department toward supporting those claims, oversaw a scheme to create false slates of electors pledged to him in states that were actually won by Joe Biden and ultimately pressured his then-Vice President Mike Pence to use the fake electors to subvert the certification of the election at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, that was cut short by the violence at the Capitol.

While no one else is charged alongside Trump, the indictment describes six unnamed and so far uncharged co-conspirators, who also appear to be in significant legal jeopardy. It was not immediately clear why they were not charged with crimes in the indictment, or if Smith plans to pursue charges against those people in the future.

At the top of that list is Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and former lawyer for Trump. Giuliani is identified in the indictment only as "Co-Conspirator 1," but his identity is clear from the document's descriptions of that person's actions.

A spokesman for Giuliani said Tuesday night that Trump had a "good-faith basis" for the actions he took.

Most of the other uncharged co-conspirators are identifiable based on details in the indictment and previous reporting by The Washington Post and other outlets. That reporting shows Co-Conspirator 2, described in the indictment as "an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the vice president's ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding" is John Eastman.





[DOCUMENT: Read the indictment » arkansasonline.com/82indictment23/]













The indictment describes Co-Conspirator 3 as an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud Trump himself said sounded "crazy" -- a description that matches Trump ally Sidney Powell.

Co-Conspirator 4 is described as a then-Justice Department official who "attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations." Other details of that person's actions match Jeffrey Clark, whom Trump considered appointing as attorney general in the final days of his administration.

Co-conspirator 5 is described in the indictment as a lawyer who tried to implement a plan "to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding" -- a reference that appears to match Kenneth Chesebro, a Trump attorney who worked on the scheme to enact false presidential electors.

Lawyers for the uncharged co-conspirators did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FAMILIAR DETAILS

Many of the details in the charges were familiar, having appeared either in news media accounts or in the work of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6.

There were descriptions of Trump's attempt to install a loyalist, Jeffrey Clark, atop the Justice Department and to strong-arm the secretary of state of Georgia into finding him enough votes to win the election in that state.

There were also references to Trump posting a message on Twitter in mid-December 2020 calling for a "wild" protest in Washington on Jan. 6 and to pressuring Pence to try to throw the election his way during the joint session of Congress that day.

But the indictment also contained some snippets of new information, such as a description of Trump telling Pence "You're too honest" as the vice president pushed back on Trump's pressure to interfere in the certification of Biden's victory.

It also included an account of Trump telling someone who asked if he wanted additional pressure put on Pence that "no one" else but him needed to speak with the vice president.

Smith, in drafting his charging document, walked a cautious path in connecting Trump to the mob riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The indictment mentioned Trump's "exploitation of the violence and chaos" at the building that day but did not accuse him of inciting the riot.

It also laid out how Trump was repeatedly told he had lost the election and that his claims that he had been cheated were false by multiple people, including top officials in his campaign and at the Justice Department. That sort of evidence could help prosecutors prove their accusations by establishing Trump's intent.

INCENDIARY BEHAVIOR

The indictment came more than 2½ years after a pro-Trump mob -- egged on by incendiary speeches by Trump and his allies -- stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the worst attack on the seat of Congress since the War of 1812.

It also came a little more than seven months after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith, a career federal prosecutor, to oversee both the election tampering and classified documents inquiries into Trump. It was followed by just over a year of a series of high-profile hearings held by the House Jan. 6 committee, which laid out extensive evidence of Trump's efforts to reverse the election results.

Garland named Smith as special counsel in November, just days after Trump declared that he was running for president again.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has incorporated attacking the investigations into his campaign messaging and fundraising. His advisers have been blunt in private conversations that they see his winning the election as crucial to undoing the charges against him.

In a statement, Trump denounced the indictment.

"Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump's winning campaign for 2024?" he said, calling it "election interference" and comparing the Biden administration to Nazi Germany.

His spokesman, Steven Cheung, accused the current administration of trying to interfere with the 2024 election by targeting the current GOP frontrunner and compared the Biden administration to some of the worst authoritarian regimes in history.

"President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys," Cheung said in a statement. "Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!"

The Justice Department's investigations began well before Smith's appointment, proceeding alongside separate criminal probes into the rioters themselves. More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the riot, including some with seditious conspiracy.

Appointed by President Barack Obama, the judge assigned to Trump's case, Tanya Chutkan, has routinely issued harsh penalties against people who stormed the Capitol.

She also denied Trump's attempt to avoid disclosing documents to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, ordering him to turn over the material and writing, "Presidents are not kings."

His lead lawyer on the case, John Lauro, laid out what appeared to be the beginning of his defense, telling Fox News, "I would like them to try to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump believed that these allegations" about voter fraud "were false."

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, by Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey, Jacqueline Alemany, Rachel Weiner, Tom Jackman, Mariana Alfaro and Maura Ewing of The Washington Post and by Eric Tucker, Michael Kunzelman, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Lindsay Whitehurst, Nomaan Merchant, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Jill Colvin, Meg Kinnard, Alanna Durkin Richer, Nick Riccardi, Kate Brumback and Claudia Lauer of The Associated Press.





