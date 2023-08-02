Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UCA's Powell named to Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch list

by Jason Batacao | Today at 4:03 p.m.
ShunDerrick Powell, a Hoxie High School graduate, is shown with the University of North Alabama Lions in this undated courtesy photo. Powell, who transferred to the University of Central Arkansas ahead of the 2023 season, was named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch list, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy University of North Alabama)

University of Central Arkansas junior running back ShunDerrick Powell has been named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch list, the university announced on Wednesday.

Powell is one of 35 players named to the watch list for the award, which goes to the FCS national offensive player of the year. The accolade is named for the late NFL running back Walter Payton, who played for the Chicago Bears. 

Powell, a junior running back, transferred to UCA in the offseason after spending two seasons at North Alabama. In 2022, he led the ASUN Conference with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

The award winner will be announced at the national awards banquet held alongside the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT