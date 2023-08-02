UCA's Powell named to Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch list

University of Central Arkansas junior running back ShunDerrick Powell has been named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch list, the university announced on Wednesday.

Congrats to our very own @ShunDPowell7 for being named to the preseason Walter Payton Award Watch List! Big things coming from our RB room in '23! #BearClawsUp https://t.co/pGfppBvZSp — 𝗨𝗖𝗔 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@UCA_Football) August 2, 2023

Powell is one of 35 players named to the watch list for the award, which goes to the FCS national offensive player of the year. The accolade is named for the late NFL running back Walter Payton, who played for the Chicago Bears.

Powell, a junior running back, transferred to UCA in the offseason after spending two seasons at North Alabama. In 2022, he led the ASUN Conference with 1,508 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

The award winner will be announced at the national awards banquet held alongside the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.