University of Arkansas System appoints new general counsel to lead staff attorneys

David A. Curran, who has worked as an associate general counsel at the University of Arkansas System since 2016, has been appointed general counsel.

The system office announced the appointment Wednesday. Patrick Hollingsworth, who had been serving as interim general counsel after the retirement of JoAnn Maxey on Jan. 1, has returned to his role as associate general counsel.

The UA System Office of General Counsel is a team of staff attorneys who provide legal representation to the UA System president, the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, and the UA System’s 14 academic campuses, the UA Division of Agriculture, and other units.

Curran, 46, is a graduate of Hendrix College and the University of Texas School of Law. Before joining the UA System in 2016, he worked at the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, where he served as deputy attorney general and oversaw the Civil Department. His experience also includes working as a clerk for U.S. Circuit Judge Gerald B. Tjoflat of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and as an attorney for law firms in Washington, D.C., and Little Rock.

His new annual salary is $275,000.



