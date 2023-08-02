Valdez near perfect in Houston’s no-hitter

HOUSTON -- Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.

Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration.

Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He's the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.

The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic had pitched five complete games, including two complete game shutouts before Tuesday's gem.

The no-hitter was the third in the majors this season. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28, and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of the Detroit Tigers threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

It's Houston's first no-hitter in the regular season since Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Yankees on June 25, 2022, and the first by a single pitcher since Verlander against Toronto on Sept. 1, 2019.

Javier also started a combined no-hitter in Game 4 of last year's World Series against the Phillies on Nov. 2, 2022. Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Pressly also pitched in that game.

Kyle Tucker provided the offense in this one with a two-run single in the third inning.

Valdez retired the first 12 batters, with six strikeouts, before Oscar Gonzalez walked to open the fifth. But Valdez still faced the minimum in that inning thanks to that double play.

Arias grounded out to start the sixth before a lineout by Straw. Gallagher then grounded out to end the sixth.

Valdez retired all threw batters in the seventh on groundouts. The first two were routine. But Valdez deflected a high chopper hit by Jose Ramirez and Pena's throw to first barely beat Ramirez there for the third out.

Valdez struck out Gonzalez to start the eighth and retired David Fry and Will Brennan on groundouts to end the inning.

Valdez threw 93 pitches with 65 strikes. The strong start comes after he allowed eight hits and six runs -- both season highs -- in 3 2/3 innings of a 13-5 loss to Texas in his last outing.

Jake Meyers singled to start Houston's third but was caught stealing after Martín Maldonado struck out.

Jose Altuve singled and Jeremy Pena walked before a wild pitch by Williams allowed both runners to advance a base.

Tucker then singled to center field to send both runners home and put the Astros up 2-0.

Rays 5, Yankees 2 Zach Eflin pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to become the American League's first 12-game winner and Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer off Carlos Rodon as Tampa Bay beat the New York. Yandy Diaz also connected for the Rays, who won their third straight game and have gone deep six times in the last two nights at Yankee Stadium.

Rangers 2, White Sox 0 Andrew Heaney struck out 11 without a walk while throwing two-hit ball over six innings as AL West-leading Rangers beat Chicago. Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers for Texas. Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman each pitched an inning before Will Smith's perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances to wrap up the Rangers' eighth shutout this season.

Orioles 13, Blue Jays 3 Anthony Santander hit his second career grand slam, Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight game and AL-leading Baltimore remained unbeaten in Toronto this season, routing the Blue Jays. Santander went 3 for 4 with a walk and four RBI.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Phillies 3, Marlins 1 Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally Philadelphia to a win over Miami. Castellanos drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.

Brewers 6, Nationals 4 Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer hit consecutive two-run singles as part of a four-run fourth inning, and Milwaukee defeated Washington to snap a four-game losing streak. Freddy Peralta (7-8) earned his second victory since May 21, allowing three runs in six innings. He struck out seven in his first outing since matching his career-high with 13 strikeouts Wednesday against Cincinnati.

Cubs 20, Reds 9 Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in five runs as Chicago pounded Cincinnati. The Cubs bashed seven homers while also setting season highs for runs with 20 and hits with 21.

INTERLEAGUE

Pirates 4, Tigers 1 Rookie Liover Peguero hit a two-run home run and Johan Oviedo pitched seven strong innings to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over slumping Detroit. Peguero's two-run home run to the left-field bleachers capped a three-run second inning.

Braves 5, Angels 1 Michael Harris ended a homer drought with two blasts, including a go-ahead shot in the fifth, and Spencer Strider added to his major-leading total with nine strikeouts as Atlanta beat Los Angeles. Strider allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in his first win since July 8.

Twins 3, Cardinals 2 Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings to lead AL Central-leading Minnesota to a win over the St. Louis. Minnesota snapped a five-game losing streak.

Royals 7, Mets 6 (10) Umpires called New York reliever Josh Walker for a bases-loaded balk in the bottom of tenth to give Kansas City the win. Walker had yet to throw a pitch and appeared to be having issues with his PitchCom device.