Wallace learned not to tangle wth Big Joe

Rasheed Wallace was a beast when it came to basketball.

Yet, when he was interviewed recently on Twitter, or whatever it is called now, he thought of someone else as being a beast -- Joe Kleine.

Wallace was a rookie when he got a dunk and Kleine told him don't bring that down here again.

"Whatever, dog," Wallace responded. "You going to do nothing."

Two or three plays later, Wallace -- who was the fourth pick in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft -- said they ran the same play and he had the ball in his hand when he went up.

"And next thing I know, I'm grabbing for hands because I'm flat on the floor.

"He was a lumberjack or something, too strong. You remember him. Joe Kleine. Redhead. Arkansas."

Wallace was a second-team All American at North Carolina and helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

He spent 16 years in the NBA, averaging 14.4 p0ints and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Wallace was an assistant coach for Penny Hardaway in 2021-22 with the Memphis Tigers, where he sat beside Larry Brown, his former NBA coach.

If you want to see the interview, just google Rasheed Wallace and there's a picture of Kleine. Click on it but be prepared: The language is bluer than the Pacific Ocean.

Kleine was a 15-year-veteran of the NBA. He was the No. 6 pick in the first round by the Sacramento Kings in the 1985 draft.

He wasn't known as an enforcer, but as an intense competitor.

Wallace wasn't the only rookie to learn the hard way that Big Joe from Slater Mo was stronger than a lumberjack.

Those are his stories to tell though.

Kleine and his wife Dana live in Little Rock. He's part owner of two Corky's Ribs & BBQ restaurants, where he can be found most days helping out with whatever needs to be done.

Mostly, though, they are doting grandparents.

. . .

The Little Rock Lightning are headed to Waco, Texas, for the Southwest Regionals of the Little League World Series.

The Lightning eliminated Benton, no easy chore of a city where baseball is played almost every day, to advance.

The team left Tuesday morning on a chartered bus and play their first game Thursday at 7 p.m. Central. It will be carried on the Longhorn Network and streamed online on ESPN Plus.

Before they left, the team got together and had a ceremonial head shaving.

. . .

Oaklawn Racing Casino and Resort in Hot Springs is at it again.

The Oaklawn Jockey Club announced Tuesday the largest purse increase in the track's 119-year history.

Purse distribution for the 2023-2024 meet will be $60 million, a $10 million increase over last season's record-breaking $50 million in purses.

In a release, Oaklawn President Louis Cella said: "Let me put this in perspective. Our season purses will be three times greater than they were just 10 years ago. And we've made sure it's been across all levels of our racing product."

This season, allowance races will have purses between $140,000 and $145,000. Maiden special weights will run for $115,000 and the minimum purse on any race will be $30,000.

In addition to the record purses, Oaklawn and the Arkansas Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association will again offer bonuses to owners and trainers.

Earlier it had been announced the Arkansas Derby purse was up to $1.5 million and the Apple Blossom Handicap, the Rebel Stakes and the Oaklawn Handicap would go from $1 million to $1.25 million.

Since Eric Jackson had the idea of Instant Racing that eventually developed into games of skill and a casino, no track in America has increased purses at the rate Oaklawn has. In fact, 37 racing facilities have closed their doors since 2000.