Willing Workers club discusses handling of produce

The Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met July 25 at the White Hall Library.

New President Karen Needler welcomed everyone to the meeting, then Sarah Payton led members in the Homemaker's Creed. Kay Cromwell read the Handy Hint: fruits and vegetables should be attractive, fresh, nutritive and with good appearance and presentation. Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Genesis 1:29 and secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question "What is your favorite fruit and vegetable?" Eleven members were present, according to a news release.

Cromwell presented the program on the proper handling and storage of fruits and vegetables. She said most land-grant universities have research centers that study locally grown animal feed crops and fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption.

They study the soil, water and nutritional needs of crops grown and other centers study the nutritional values of the finished products. When something is labeled U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) you can be pretty sure it has been thoroughly researched and tested. As a result of some of the studies, Cromwell said it is no longer a requirement for beans, peas and corn to be blanched before freezing.

She said the best way to get rid of pesticides on fruits and vegetables is to wash them with plain water. Soap and bleach can be toxic. She also said fruits and vegetables labeled "ready to eat" should not be washed again. She noted that cleanliness is a very important component of food safety. Information on this and on where and how long to store fruits and vegetables was provided in a handout. For a copy of the handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.

Elizabeth Wall, leadership development leader, read an article on how to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Kathy Wilson, continuing education leader, reported that she is working on some craft ideas.

Cromwell, community service chairman, reported that a workshop to make dolls for Arkansas Children's Hospital was held recently, with six members participating. She proposed that the group's main community service project for the year be collecting items for the homeless that will be distributed by Neighbor to Neighbor. The first item to be collected will be socks.

During the business meeting, program assignments and hostesses for the year were assigned. In August, there will be a club picnic at the library and members will play bingo. Guests are welcome. Contact any member or Kizer for more information.

Needler reminded the group that the county board meeting will be Aug. 8, the County Craft Workshop is set for Aug. 24 and the Countywide Picnic will be Aug. 26.

A taco potluck meal with dip and chips and all the trimmings and 4-layer Delight Dessert was enjoyed by all, according to the release.

For details on the Extension Homemakers, people can call any club member or Kizer at the number above.