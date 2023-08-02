'Yes' for the kids

Editor, The Commercial:

The school millage election began Tuesday (with early voting) and it's critical for Pine Bluff education.

School elections are more critical than the election of mayors, governors, and presidents, and millage elections are the same. Why? Because without an education, scholars are not proficient in science, math, reading, social studies, etc., and have a very slim chance, if any, to lead a city, state, or nation.

But without money, how can administrators adequately build and improve the tools and scholars need for the best educational improvements? I appeal to you now. Our scholars need your voices/endorsements before it's too late.

Many of you have stated, "We need to do something for our kids." Now is the time to help acquire one of the essential things for their growth, propelling them into a better future; a safe place to learn can go a long way to lift everyone's spirits. What more can you do to support the scholars now than help them get new "safe and conducive facilities" to learn and grow by publicly supporting the millage?

The millage is a nonpartisan issue; therefore, we need you to encourage a "YES" vote for the Pine Bluff School Millage on Aug. 1-8; A "yes vote" for "THE CHILDREN." The children deserve safe, better facilities and a peaceful learning environment. Pine Bluff voters can make all this happen with your voice. THE "CHILDREN" ARE DEPENDING ON YOUR help to support education and make education fun. Yes, it will cost, but what better way to invest our tax dollars than the education of our scholars?

The Pine Bluff School District is approximately 93% African American, and almost 80% of scholars are impoverished and challenged. These kids need a fighting chance and a better education; you can help them get there. Better schools add value to the neighborhood.

Therefore, as a pastor, citizen, and voter, this is a clarion call to each of you; please use your voice/endorsement to SAY "YES" TO THE MILLAGE. It's all about the kids; they need your public support for the millage. Please take a minute and let the scholars hear from you.

Early voting is AUGUST 1-7 at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Vote "YES," for scholars. Together, we can improve safety, facilities, and academics. YES, WE CAN! Election day is August 8th at your regular polling precinct. SAY YES, and together, let's give our scholars a chance.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner,

executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter

Registration Inc.