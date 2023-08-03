A-State's Justin Parks named to 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Arkansas State junior safety Justin Parks was named to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday, which is college football’s premier award for the player who displays the most outstanding community service efforts.

Arkansas State Jr safety Justin Parks is among 110 FBS players named Thursday to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service. The Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida. pic.twitter.com/ySkW7Vl8I9 — AStateNation (@AStateNation) August 3, 2023

The award is named after 1996 Heisman-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who dedicated most of his collegiate career to humanitarian efforts. Parks is among 110 FBS players to be named to the watch list.

In his three seasons in the NCAA, Parks has helped serve at the City Youth Ministries After School Program, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Park Clean Up, and University Heights Elementary Recess and Chess Club. He was also named to the ASU athletics director’s honor roll in 2022.

On the field, the Gardendale, Ala. native has accrued 41 total tackles, defended four passes and recovered a fumble in two seasons with the Red Wolves. Parks is the seventh player in program history to be named on the watch list.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 2, while the finalists will be named on November 28.

The winner is scheduled to be chosen on Dec. 7 or Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place on Feb.17, 2024 in Atlanta.

Head Coach Butch Jones and the Red Wolves are set to open their season against Oklahoma on the road at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Norman.