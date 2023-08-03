AL West race heats up; Thanks, Mets!

ARLINGTON, Texas -- This is what the AL West race will come down to: Who makes the most of Steve Cohen's largesse.

Mighty nice of Mr. Met. Handed out future Hall of Fame, multi-time Cy Young Award winners and millions -- lots of millions -- of dollars to go with him. It's like an Oprah giveaway: You get a Cy Young Award winner! And you get one, too! Oh, and here, take $30 million or so with it.

By the time the sun set Tuesday, the AL West had imported arms like they were the bad guys in the latest Mission: Impossible franchise. Over the week leading up to the deadline Tuesday, the Rangers, Astros and Angels had added eight pitchers to a race getting tighter by the moment. The Rangers held a half-game lead over Houston with their breezy 2-0 shutout of Chicago Tuesday night in 1:58. It was hardly enough time to savor all the day's deals. Down in Houston, the Astros kept the pace by casually no-hitting Cleveland. It took Framber Valdez 93 pitches. But, hey, the game lasted eight minutes longer.

The night was just like the lead-up to the deadline. The Rangers went out and got Max Scherzer and $32 million in subsidies from the Mets. The Astros: Hold our beers. According to Astros owner Jim Crane, GM Dana Brown "came running into the office" after the Rangers deal. The Astros found a way to peel off Justin Verlander and $35 million from the Mets Tuesday afternoon.

This is going to be fun.

"It's going to be a dog fight all the way down to the end," said Rangers catcher Mitch Garver, who hit one of the club's two home runs Tuesday. "We pull off a big win tonight; Framber throws a no-hitter. So, you're just like, 'Man, it's relentless'."

Back to the deadline deals. After the Astros sent perhaps their two top prospects to the Mets, there were still three hours left until the deadline. Would the Rangers counter? Only if you count a figurative yawn. They reinforced their catching position by getting defensive-minded Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh for some international slot money they'd picked up in one of their trades over the weekend. The world champs may be coming on like a freight train, but the most dangerous thing the Rangers could have done was react.

The Rangers are trying to open their window of contention, the Astros are trying to keep theirs from shutting. A difference in motivation.

"I've been focused on the Texas Rangers and any way to make the Texas Rangers better," Rangers GM Chris Young said. "Our focus coming into the season was on a competitive club with a chance to play meaningful games in September and a chance to play in October. This team has done a great job of putting us in that situation at the deadline. It was our responsibility to add to this team and make it even better. I feel like we've done that.

"Now our focus is just playing good baseball. We didn't expect this division to be easy. Houston is the team to beat; they are the World Series champions and you know they've played great baseball. The Angels have done a great job of weathering the storm. And Seattle has great pitching and a very good bullpen. But what we need to focus on is playing good baseball. Nothing we've done has been reactive."

Well, not to any other team, at least. The Rangers needed pitching. They needed relief pitching from Day One. As depth in the rotation has eroded, starting pitching became a need, too. The Rangers are without Nathan Eovaldi for the time being and it turns out they are pushing Jon Gray back a little, too. The rotation had a 5.03 ERA in the 18 days between the All-Star break and the deadline.

The additions of Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery are likely to push a starter or two back to the bullpen. Andrew Heaney would be a prime candidate; he's pitched effectively in relief previously. Then he went out and held the White Sox to two hits in six scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out 11 and walking none. Maybe Martín Perez will look better coming out of the bullpen.

"It's very possible," Young said of a starter shifting back into a middle relief role without naming names. "We have a number of pitchers who have pitched in the bullpen, whether it's this season or previously and we've got very good options. This rotation now has depth and some versatility as well. And we think it'll serve as well."

Depth and versatility are important. But both teams bet on aging aces. Their clubs are likely to follow the lead of Scherzer and Verlander down the stretch. Scherzer said he'd had a "Jekyll-and-Hyde" kind of season, admitting to too many hanging sliders and too many home runs. He pitched well on Friday against Washington, went off on the Mets' direction after the game and was headed to Arlington by the end of the day Saturday.

Verlander, who missed the first month of the season, has had better results lately with a 1.49 ERA over his last seven starts to lower his ERA from 4.50 to 3.15. Scherzer had back-to-back stinkers against Atlanta and the New York Yankees in June that bloated his ERA to 4.45. Since, he's posted a 3.53 ERA in eight starts, though he's allowed 13 home runs over those 60 innings.

In short, they are both pitching like they once again smell the postseason, even through the rot that was the Mets' mess.

"As frustrating and as up and down as it has been for me, I'm in a spot where I'm healthy, getting my mechanics right and throwing the ball well," Scherzer said. "You get to first place and now you've got to win. That's what it's about. That's where I love to be."

Yeah, this is going to be fun. Thanks to Mr. Met.