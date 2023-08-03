American in market for jets, sources say

American Airlines is in talks with Airbus and Boeing to order at least 100 narrowbody jets to replace some of the oldest aircraft in its fleet, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. airline is considering Boeing's 737 Max and Airbus' A321neo to replace aging 737-800, A319 and A320 single-aisle models late this decade, said the people, who aren't authorized to speak publicly about the discussions. The order may be worth around $6 billion, according to plane-value estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The deal size could top 200 aircraft, including commitments for future purchases, two of the people said. American has about 255 of the workhorse jetliners in its fleet that are near the two-decade mark where maintenance costs rise.

While the negotiations have been under way for several months, executives aren't yet close to a final decision, the people said.

"We continually evaluate our fleet and our future aircraft requirements," a spokesman for American said in response to Bloomberg queries. "We are talking to Boeing and Airbus about our narrowbody aircraft needs for the latter half of this decade and beyond."

Representatives of Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.

An order of that size by American would add to the trend of mega-deals as demand booms for narrowbody airliners. India's dominant carrier IndiGo, European budget leader Ryanair and United Airlines are among the carriers ordering hundreds of airplanes at a time in recent months. Airlines are seeking to lock in delivery slots as production rates at Boeing and Airbus lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

