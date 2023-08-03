Another Georgian picks Razorbacks

The University of Arkansas football team landed a commitment Wednesday from linebacker Justin Logan, who visited Fayetteville for the Hogwild Hangout last Saturday.

"I chose Arkansas because of the atmosphere," Logan said. "It's in the best, the SEC. The coaching staff is just like family. They showed love to every player that walked in no matter their recruiting status. I walked in and felt it."

Logan, 6-3 and 215 pounds, of Marietta (Ga.) Kell, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and other programs.

Logan is rated as a 3-star prospect by On3.com and 247 Sports. Rivals rates him as a 4-star recruit and the No. 16 inside linebacker in the 2024 class.

Time spent with Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams helped sway his decision, Logan said.

"He really stood out -- a great guy and a great coach," Logan said. "Everyone on the coaching staff talked about how great he is as a coach and just how much respect he has, even the players. So Coach T-Will was definitely a deciding factor between all these schools."

Logan also said he thinks Williams' scheme is a good fit for him.

"I feel like they definitely keep their linebackers clean," he said. "The D-linemen keep them clean. If the linebackers can stay clean, the more plays they can make."

Logan had 60 tackles as a junior after previously playing wide receiver. He received his scholarship offer from Arkansas on Jan. 25.

He visited Louisville last Friday before making his way to Fayetteville. He is the first linebacker to commit to the Razorbacks in the 2024 class.

Arkansas signed three prospects from Georgia in its 2023 class and had a commitment from 2024 running back Jadan Baugh of Decatur, Ga., prior to Logan's pledge.

"It feels good to be part of that," Logan said. "Everybody knows the best football is played in Georgia. The fact that we can just translate that and bring it over to Arkansas, everybody should be happy with the end result."

Logan is the 17th commitment in Arkansas' 2024 class. On3.com rated the class No. 20 nationally prior to Logan's pledge.