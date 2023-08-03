Applications open for tornado-affected Little Rock residents to apply for aid from city charitable fund

Residents of the city of Little Rock who were affected by a March 31 tornado can begin to apply for grants from a pool of charitable donations, the city announced on Tuesday, four months after the twister devastated parts of the metro area.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced in May that donations made to a city relief fund following the disaster would be split, 60-40%, between affected residents and organizations.

Scott later announced that the city had selected United Way as a third-party vendor to help manage the distribution of grants.

"Donors contributed nearly $600,000 to the Little Rock Cares fund in the aftermath of the EF3 tornado," a city news release issued Tuesday said. "The City anticipates about $400,000 from the fund will be distributed through individual grants. The remainder was set aside to support nonprofit and community organizations that provided immediate assistance after the storm."

As of May, United Way was expected to receive $25,000, according to the city's list of the eight organizations and churches set to receive funding.

"This long-term recovery grant process seeks to identify Little Rock residents who have unmet needs associated with the March 31 tornado that are creating barriers to resuming a normal life," the website of Heart of Arkansas United Way says.

Those unmet needs may be related to a primary dwelling, lost wages, health/injury and more.

"Grant amounts will vary depending on total dollars available and the prioritization of unmet needs by volunteer citizen review panels," the website says.

Applications are due by September 15 at 11:59 p.m., grant announcements will be made in early November, and payments will be distributed in December, according to the application timeline.

The process is not first-come, first-serve. All applicants who meet the deadline "will receive equal consideration from the volunteer reviewers," according to United Way.

In addition to verifying that they are a resident of Little Rock, applicants must upload insurance documents as well as any award or denial letters from the Federal Emergency Management Administration or Small Business Administration.

Residents can apply at heartaruw.org/recovery-grant.

Also on Tuesday, the Arkansas Community Foundation announced that organizations can apply for grants of up to $25,000 for programs or projects in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties related to the March 31 tornadoes.

The Arkansas Community Foundation's website notes that "larger grants may be awarded in some circumstances."

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to a news release.

"Help is still needed for many in central Arkansas and Wynne, especially the uninsured and those who couldn't access federal or state funds," Arkansas Community Foundation President Heather Larkin said in a statement included with the release. "These grants will go to nonprofits still working to help people become fully recovered."

Organizations working in intermediate or long-term recovery areas such as debris removal, shelter, legal aid and case management will receive priority when being considered for grants.

"Grantees will be selected by a committee of local leaders who live and work in the affected communities," the news release said. "Along with the local long-term disaster recovery committees, representatives from Pulaski and Lonoke County will review central Arkansas applicants and Cross County Community Foundation's board will review Wynne applicants."

More information is available at arcf.org/tornadogrants.