Arkansas attorney general announces pick for ESG oversight committee

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has tapped a former chief legal counsel of the Arkansas Senate to serve on a new committee tasked with identifying financial services providers that discriminate based on environmental, social justice or governance-related factors.

Steve Cook will sit on the ESG Oversight Committee, a five-member panel responsible for generating a list of financial services providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies. Public entities may not invest cash funds with any provider appearing on the list, according to a news release from Griffin's office.

"For the eight years I served as Lieutenant Governor, Steve Cook was a trusted advisor and friend who demonstrated integrity and wisdom," Griffin said in a statement earlier this week. "Steve will serve the people of Arkansas well. I can think of no better choice than Steve Cook to serve on the ESG Oversight Committee."

Cook started working in the Arkansas Legislature in 1979 as a bill drafter and committee staff analyst for the Bureau of Legislative Research. In 1985, he became assistant chief of staff for the Senate. He earned bachelor degrees in history and political science from Arkansas Tech University and received a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law, according to the news release.

The ESG Oversight Committee was created as part of Act 411, a law that went into effect Tuesday. Along with the attorney general, the governor, president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House are each responsible for appointing a member to the panel. Appointees must be citizens of Arkansas.

The state treasurer or his or her designee is also a member of the panel.

Mark Lowery, who was elected treasurer in November, died last week.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson has been filling in for Lowery since March on all boards, commissions and committees. Munson will continue to serve as the treasurer's stand-in until Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a new treasurer, said Heather McKim, spokesperson for the treasurer's office, in a written statement on Tuesday.

The appointed treasurer will serve until voters elect a new treasurer next year.

The oversight committee is required to provide its list of financial services providers within 90 days of the appointments being made.

Under Act 411, the state treasurer must maintain the list as determined by the ESG oversight committee on the state treasurer's website.

The state treasurer also would be required under the bill to divest the state of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website, and state and local governments would be required to divest themselves of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.