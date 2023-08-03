Arkansas’ general revenues for July up $27.4M over year ago





Arkansas' general revenue in July increased by $27.4 million, or 4.5%, over the same month a year ago, beating the state's forecast by $21.9 million, or 3.5%.

The state's individual income taxes and sales and use taxes are the state government's two largest sources of general revenue.

The state's individual income tax collections increased by 9.1% over a year ago, while the state's sales and use tax collections increased by 3.6% over a year ago and both sources exceeded the state's forecast, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Wednesday in its monthly revenue report.

The record general revenue collections for any month of July is the $766.8 million collected in 2020 after the state extended its income tax payment deadline from April 15 to July 15 amid the outset of the covid-19 pandemic, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

Finance department Secretary Larry Walther said Wednesday the state's general revenue continues to benefit from a healthy state economy.

"Collection remains strong across major categories, setting a good pace for Fiscal Year 2024," he said in a written statement.

John Shelnutt, the state's chief economist, said the July revenue report "shows that there are some limited effects so far of rising interest rates on consumers and businesses."

"I think recession is sort of off the radar at the moment," he said. "If there is one, it is going to be delayed effects from rising interest rates. But for now, I think that the greater impact is the full employment economy with good wage growth [and] historically low unemployment rates."

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the maximum authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes state general revenue to state-supported programs such as public schools, the state's universities and colleges, human service programs, and prisons and other corrections programs.

The state's net general revenue in July increased $11.3 million, or 2.1%, over the same month a year ago to $553.3 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $15.9 million, or 3%.

July is the first month of fiscal year 2024, which ends June 30, 2024.

In the regular session earlier this year, the General Assembly and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized a $177.7 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.2 billion in fiscal 2024 with most of the increase allocated to education and corrections programs.

The finance department projects a $423.3 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2024 on June 30, 2024.

According to the finance department, the state's general revenue in July included:

A $23.1 million, or 9.1%, in individual income tax collections over a year ago to $276.2 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $13 million, or 4.9%.

Withholding is the largest category of individual income taxes.

Withholding tax collections increased by $18.2 million, or 7.9%, over a year ago to $248.8 million, which fell about $200,000 short of the state's forecast. There was one more Friday payday in July than a year ago and that boosted withholding tax collections compared with a year ago, Shelnutt said.

Collections from returns and extensions increased by about $300,000 to $15.1 million, which beat the state's forecast by $5.6 million.

Collections from estimated payments increased by $4.6 million over a year ago to $12.2 million, which exceeded the state's forecast by $7.5 million.

A $9.9 million, or 3.6%, increase in sales and use tax collections over a year ago to $282.3 million, beating the state's forecast by $1.8 million, or 6%.

The state's sales and use tax collections from retailer trade increased by $4.8 million, or 4.6%, over a year ago, while collections from accommodation and food services, including restaurants, increased by $2.6 million, or 10.7%, from a year ago, and motor vehicle sales tax collections increased by $1.7 million, or 5.6%, from a year ago, Shelnutt said.

"It is a pretty good showing by consumer-related sectors in sales tax," he said.

A $3.9 million, or 11.1%, drop in corporate income taxes from a year ago to $31.2 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $9 million, or 47%.

"We have a conservative forecast for corporate for the whole year because of its volatility and the expectation that earnings are not going to match some exceptional years that we have now moved past," Shelnutt said.

In fiscal 2023 that ended June 30, Arkansas' general revenue surplus totaled $1.161 billion, the finance department reported.

During this year's regular session, the General Assembly and Sanders enacted a measure authorizing the transfer of $1.4 billion in unallocated and unobligated state funds, including $1.3 billion in the general revenue allotment reserve balance, and up to $380.6 million in surplus funds from fiscal 2023 largely to set-aside accounts in the restricted reserve fund for various projects, including prison construction and the state's share of public school building costs.

Finance department spokesperson Scott Hardin said Wednesday the state's specific restricted reserve fund total is $1,482,174,671.57, with all set-aside funding within the restricted reserve fund.

From the $1.161 billion fiscal year 2023 surplus, $710 million of that "remains uncommitted/available," he added.

On July 18, Sanders told the Rotary Club of Little Rock she would like to use the state's latest general revenue surplus on education and tax cuts, but she stopped short of saying she would call the Legislature into a special session to do so.

"I want to continue to invest in education because I know it's one of the biggest difference makers," the Republican governor said when asked about how the state should use its fiscal year 2023 general revenue surplus. "One of the other things that I mentioned earlier that I want to continue to do is responsibly phase out the state income tax."

Sanders told reporters after the July 18 event that she was not ready to commit to calling a special session to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass a tax cut, saying she may wait until next year when the General Assembly is scheduled to meet for the fiscal session starting in April.

Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Wednesday in a written statement that "The Governor promised and delivered on cutting taxes so Arkansans would see more of their paycheck and the state would remain competitive in attracting businesses and more jobs.

"She believes we have to look at every opportunity we can to responsibly phase out the state income tax and will work with our partners in the legislature to determine the best path forward," she said.

The fiscal year 2023 surplus was state government's second-largest general revenue surplus in any fiscal year, behind only the $1.628 billion surplus accumulated in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. State government's third-largest general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

In the Aug. 9-11, 2022, special session, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, $166.6 million in fiscal 2024, $69.5 million in fiscal 2025, $18.4 million in fiscal 2026, and $8.4 million in fiscal 2027.

The package included acceleration of a reduction in the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9% retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and a cut in the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

In April, Sanders signed into law a bill that cuts the state's top individual income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.7% and the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.3% to 5.1%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023. Act 532 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $186 million in fiscal 2024 and $124 million in fiscal 2025.

Sanders also signed into law a bill that will gradually phase out the "throwback rule" on the business income of multi-state corporations. Act 485 is projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $10.6 million in fiscal 2024 and ultimately by $74 million a year in fiscal 2030 and thereafter.





Graphs showing Arkansas sources of general revenue.







