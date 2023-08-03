Attorney for Mississippi man charged with drug trafficking questions state police evidence handling





Testimony continued Wednesday for a second day in federal court in the trial of a Mississippi man arrested in 2018 after Arkansas State Police reportedly discovered 10 kilos of cocaine -- over 22 pounds -- located in two bags inside a rental car he was driving.

Tommy Collier, 42, of Greenville, was stopped by Arkansas State Police just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2018, after the vehicle he was driving -- a gray Chevrolet Malibu rented in Las Vegas -- reportedly ran onto the right-hand shoulder of Interstate 40 near Lonoke and was pulled over by Arkansas State Police Trooper Travis May.

May had spent about two hours on the witness stand Tuesday afternoon after jury selection, providing details of the traffic stop that resulted in Collier's arrest as Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree painstakingly walked him through his testimony. When he walked into the courtroom, May placed a large brown cardboard box on the prosecution table, before taking the witness stand. The trooper said that his suspicions were raised by Collier's extreme level of nervousness and answers that he said were inconsistent.

"He traveled over the fog line onto the shoulder," May said, recounting what led to the stop and subsequent search of Collier's vehicle. "He acknowledged he did, said he was adjusting his seat belt and handed me a Mississippi driver's license ... I could see his hands were shaking uncontrollably. It raised my suspicions."

Also suspicious, he said, was the appearance of the vehicle, which he said was littered with papers, bags, drink cups, snack bags and wrappers and other items that he said made it appear the driver had been putting in some long hours behind the wheel.

"It had what we call a 'lived-in' look," May said. "Lots of trash, signs of hard travel, fast food, different bottles and drinks and stuff right there."

"When you say hard travel, what do you mean by that?" McCree asked.

"Not taking time to stop and stay in a hotel, clean your car out and stuff like that," May replied. "Just gassing, grab and go because you're on a tight timeline, trying to get from one place to another pretty quickly."

May said Collier told him he had been in Little Rock the previous day trying to find tires for his truck and was headed to Tennessee to continue looking.

According to a Hertz vehicle rental form filled out in Las Vegas, the vehicle Collier was driving was rented at the airport in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, 2018, at 4:39 p.m. According to May's arrest report, Collier was stopped in Lonoke at 8:51 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2018, some 40 hours, 20 minutes and 1,470 miles later. Collier had told May, the trooper said, that his cousin had rented the car in Las Vegas and turned it over to him to use in Greenville but receipts found in the car indicated that it had left Nevada on Sept. 9, 2018, and had been in Sayre, Okla., at 1 a.m. the morning of Collier's arrest.

"He could not have possibly received the car in Greenville, Mississippi, driven it to Vegas and be coming back at this time," May said. "It just didn't make any sense."

At McCree's direction, May, using a pair of pink-handled scissors, cut through the tape sealing the box he had brought into court earlier, and pulled out the 10 kilograms of cocaine and the small package of marijuana that he testified was found in Collier's rental car, stacking the drugs into a pile on the prosecution table in front of the jury. As he did so, he explained how the drugs were tracked from the initial traffic stop to Arkansas State Police headquarters to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for analysis and eventually, to court. He said the drugs were sent for testing the first time after Collier was charged in Lonoke County Circuit Court in 2018 and again after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019.

"There's a large discrepancy in the guidelines between state and federal cases," May said, explaining why the drugs were analyzed a second time.

On Wednesday, Drew Curtis, one of Collier's defense attorneys, questioned May about chain-of-custody policies for evidence and noted that the chain of custody for the drugs seized in evidence appeared to end on Oct. 20, 2021, the final entry on the log. Curtis appeared to be trying to establish a pattern of laxity in state police procedures as he peppered May with questions about evidence handling. Both May and ASP Sgt. Mark Blackerby testified Wednesday that the evidence seized from Collier's vehicle was stored in a secure storage facility at the Lonoke County sheriff's office in Lonoke and said they had the only keys for entry.

"How do you know you're the only people who have keys?" asked defense attorney Chris Baker as he cross-examined Blackerby.

"Because we're the only people who have the keys," Blackerby answered. "Two people. Two keys."

The testimony Wednesday morning proceeded unevenly as attorneys for both sides called for sidebar conferences -- seven in the first two hours of testimony -- to resolve objections, and two lengthy conferences that required Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. to send the jury out.

After lunch, Dan Hedges, a senior forensic chemist with the Arkansas State Crime Lab, testified to his findings using four different testing methods on the drugs that were taken from Collier's vehicle. He said the combined weight of the 10 bundles came to 22.2 pounds.

"All of it is cocaine hydrochloride," Hedges said. "I didn't detect any cutting agents."

Following testimony Wednesday, McCree and Dempsey rested the government's case. When trial resumes at 9 a.m. this morning, Collier is expected to take the stand to testify in his own defense.



