Blue Cross offering grants to schools in ‘calming’ initiative

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the state's largest health insurer, is offering grants of $2,500 each to 75 Arkansas school systems to create campus "calming rooms."

The goal of the agency's Take Good Care Calming Room initiative is to help improve the mental health of students.

"These rooms will provide a quiet space where students can take a few minutes to collect their thoughts, relax and address any anxiety or stress they might be experiencing -- all under the guidance of school counselors, nurses or administrators," Curtis Barnett, Arkansas Blue Cross president and chief executive officer, said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2021 that 42% of high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and 57% of those are teenage girls. The Annie E. Casey Foundation in its 2023 Kids Count report showed that more than 14% or 83,135 Arkansas children and teens deal with anxiety and depression.

That kind of data led a group of students at White Hall Middle School two years ago to seek a grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas to create a quiet room in their school. This week, a calming room is being created at Little Rock's Parkview Magnet High School.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield is now offering $2,500 grants -- one per county -- to traditional and charter public schools as well as to private schools that enroll students ages 12 to 18.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 22. More information is available at arkbluecross.com/calmingrooms. Recipients will be announced Nov. 1.