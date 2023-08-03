Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boll Weevils 8th in preseason poll

by Staff Report | Today at 2:38 a.m.
The Boll Weevils of the University of Arkansas at Monticello get ready for the annual Green & White game at Willis Convoy Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium in this undated file photo. (Special to the Commercial)


The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team was picked to finish eighth in the Great American Conference preseason coaches' poll.

UAM finished 10th of 12 teams last season with a 3-8 record. The Boll Weevils won three of their first four games, beating Southern Nazarene, Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas Tech. A seven-game losing streak to end the year spoiled the great start for a team that dealt with injuries.

Defending GAC champion Ouachita Baptist was picked to repeat with eight first-place votes and 116 total points. Harding received the other four first place votes, finishing second in the poll with 113 points.

Henderson State was picked third, Southern Arkansas fourth and Southeastern Oklahoma State fifth. East Central, sixth, and Arkansas Tech, seventh, placed just ahead of UAM.

After the Boll Weevils, Southern Nazarene, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State round out the poll.

UAM opens the 2023 season Aug. 31 at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Okla.


Print Headline: Boll Weevils 8th in preseason poll

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT