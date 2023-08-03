Boll Weevils 8th in preseason poll





The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team was picked to finish eighth in the Great American Conference preseason coaches' poll.

UAM finished 10th of 12 teams last season with a 3-8 record. The Boll Weevils won three of their first four games, beating Southern Nazarene, Oklahoma Baptist and Arkansas Tech. A seven-game losing streak to end the year spoiled the great start for a team that dealt with injuries.

Defending GAC champion Ouachita Baptist was picked to repeat with eight first-place votes and 116 total points. Harding received the other four first place votes, finishing second in the poll with 113 points.

Henderson State was picked third, Southern Arkansas fourth and Southeastern Oklahoma State fifth. East Central, sixth, and Arkansas Tech, seventh, placed just ahead of UAM.

After the Boll Weevils, Southern Nazarene, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State round out the poll.

UAM opens the 2023 season Aug. 31 at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Okla.



