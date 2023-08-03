Broyles’ call still paying dividends for UA

It isn't over and probably won't be for at least two more years, maybe even five, but the days of five power football conferences are about over.

Where this all ends is anyone's guess, and the one here is that eventually there will be two super conferences made up of 24 schools each.

One thing is certain: The biggest and best decision the late great Frank Broyles ever made was to leave the old Southwest Conference and join the SEC, one of today's power brokers alongside the Big Ten.

When he made the decision, then-SEC commissioner Roy Kramer thought he was also getting the University of Texas, too. But then not until 2024.

Make no mistake, yours truly loved the old SWC from its annual tour to the Cotton Bowl. It was what Arkansans were raised on for more than 50 years.

When Broyles made the decision, there were some naysayers, mostly former Razorbacks, who asked where the Hogs were going to recruit now.

As far as football went, the UA struggled although Danny Ford did have a winning SEC record his first season, and the Razorbacks finished second in the SEC, going 4-3-1. But in those days, that wasn't good enough for postseason play.

Ford won the SEC West in 1995 and Houston Nutt did the same in 1998, 2002 and 2006. But there has not been a SEC championship yet, however Nutt had a winning conference record in his 10 seasons with a 42-38 mark.

Bobby Petrino was 17-15 in league play, Bret Bielema was 9-31 and then came the dark years, when Chad Morris' closest thing to an SEC win were four-point losses to Ole Miss in his first season and Texas A&M in his second.

When all that is considered, it is almost a miracle that Sam Pittman has put the Razorbacks on course, having gone 10-16 in his first three seasons, all with the toughest schedule in the country.

As for basketball, Nolan Richardson knocked down doors in the SEC and made the Razorbacks a contender from the start, winning the national championship in 1994.

Of course it went through some struggles until Eric Musselman made the Hogs a heavyweight contender again.

The SEC added Texas A&M and Missouri to its roster, but the big shakeup was when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 and going to where it just means more.

Then UCLA and USC announced it was leaving the Pac-12 and going across country to the Big Ten, and that was like cutting the heart out of the league that once called itself the conference of champions.

Now Colorado is returning to the Big 12 after leaving it 12 years ago for the West Coast.

The Pac-12 is a sitting duck, although how many conferences want what's left other than Arizona.

The guess here is some day Stanford and the University of California will be independents.

Just this week the Pac-12 commissioner presented a potential TV package, not a signed deal, and it would need fans to subscribe to a streaming service.

That doesn't sound like financial security, which is why Texas, Oklahoma, UCLA and USC made their moves when they did.

Which was probably part of the reasons Broyles moved Arkansas. He had kept a close eye on TV contracts since 1984, when Georgia and Oklahoma sued the NCAA over TV rights and won.

For the most part, the Razorbacks have been a viable part of part of the SEC the past 31 years. Most schools, even Alabama (think Mike Shula), has had ups and downs.

Who knows where the University of Arkansas would be in this overhaul of college conferences if Broyles hadn't made the right decision at the right time.