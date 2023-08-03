CARDINALS 4, NATURALS 3

Springfield scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally past Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

The Naturals led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the ninth, but Noah Mending-er doubled to tie the game and Arquimedes Gamboa added a ground-rule double off Northwest Arkansas closer John McMillon (3-1) to win the game. Northwest Arkansas scored single tallies in the first, second and fourth innings. Dillan Shrum hit a solo homer in the second and Peyton Wilson drove in a run with a groundout in the first. Jake Means hammered a run-scoring double in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 Naturals’ advantage.

Naturals starter Chandler Champlain allowed two runs on six hits over eight innings, but got the no-decision. He struck out eight and walked one. Springfield reliever Roy Garcia (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naturals pitcher Drew Parrish was promoted to Class AAA Omaha. He went 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in six games with Northwest Arkansas this season. In addition, pitcher Mason Barnett was promoted to Northwest Arkansas from Class A Quad Cities. He went 4-6 with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 94 batters in 82 innings.