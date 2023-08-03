Co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. pledges funds to UAMS Northwest Regional Campus

Johnelle Hunt, the co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., pledged $250,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to establish the Hunt Family Fund for Excellence, the university announced Thursday.

The money will be used for the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, including a feasibility study for the development of operations on 48 acres in Rogers. UAMS acquired the land, which is by Interstate 49, in 2021.

The Hunt family have donating money to help support other programs at initiatives at UAMS, including the Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute, of which she holds a seat on its advisory board; the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute; and the Arkansas Center for Addictions Research, Education and Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., based in Lowell, was founded in 1961 by Hunt and her late husband Johnnie Bryan “J.B.” Hunt.

The UAMS Northwest Regional Campus includes more than 300 medical, pharmacy, nursing and health professions students, and 68 residents and fellows. The campus has a $58 million operating budget and manages 15 facility locations in the region, with clinics that include internal and family medicine, a student-led clinic, orthopaedics and sports medicine, behavioral health, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.



