Community brews up questions during first ‘Java with John’ event with Fayetteville superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE -- Superintendent John Mulford fielded questions ranging from parking at Fayetteville High School to his views on visual arts courses Wednesday during the inaugural Java with John.

Mulford addressed a group of about 45 on the patio at the Jammin Java coffee shop on the Fayetteville Square. The crowd included School District staffers, patrons and parents of students. Mulford said the meetings are planned to occur monthly and at different locations. He said it's an opportunity for casual conversation while keeping the community informed about district activities and addressing questions, concerns and receiving public feedback.

"I've had people tell me this is dangerous," Mulford said of the open forum. "But that's OK because that's how we get better, right? For us to make decisions about how we need to proceed as a district, we have to know what the community's hopes and dreams are for our School District."

He opened with an update as the district eyes the new school year, which starts Aug. 14. Teachers return Monday amid preparations for the first day of class, Mulford said.

A parent in the audience shifted gears, asking Mulford about the parking plan for Fayetteville High School.

"A lot of people have tried to solve that over the years, right?" Mulford said. "If there was an easy solution, it would already be in place. I don't have an answer for that. But I've heard it enough that that is at the top of my list."

Parking problems at the high school apparently date to the last century. Alan Wilbourn, the district's executive director of communications, said he has a newspaper story from 1972 about the parking woes.

"A lot of it has to do with location," Wilbourn said in an email. "We are landlocked in most every direction. Seniors and juniors are the only ones who are allowed to purchase parking permits, and some sophomores do turn 16 during their sophomore year."

Parking will be discussed as part of the district's long-range facility plan, Mulford said.

When asked about visual arts courses, Mulford said he believes in developing the whole child. He noted because schools are judged on standardized-test results, whether at the state or national level, it's easy to focus on those subjects tested. But there's more to it than that, Mulford said. He told how he and his wife, Heather, made son John David, a multisport athlete, participate in choir in elementary school.

"He wasn't super excited about it," Mulford said. "All the way through middle school, he told us he was not going to do it in high school. But by the time he got to the end of his eighth-grade year, he decided he might give it a try. He ended up staying in concert choir all the way through high school. Now, as a 24-year-old adult, he would tell you that the thing that had the biggest impact on him was his choir experience. More so than any sport or anything else that he did."

The district needs to offer as many options as possible for students to plug into school, Mulford said.

Mulford succeeded John L Colbert as superintendent on July 1. Mulford is the 14th superintendent in the district's 152-year history.

John Mulford, superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools, speaks Wednesday during the first Java with John event at Jammin Java on the downtown square in Fayetteville. Mulford spoke briefly before taking questions from residents, parents and staff members of the district at the event that he plans to host monthly. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

