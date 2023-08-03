Conway theater to stage Meredith Willson’s ‘The Music Man’





THEATER

'Music Man' in Conway

Red Curtain Theatre stages Meredith Willson's "The Music Man," 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday and Aug. 11-12 and 2 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 13, with a pay-what-you can, singalong performance at 2 p.m. Aug. 12, at Staples Auditorium, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Tickets are $22, $17 for children 10 and younger, $39 VIP (includes preferred seating, a stage pass and the opportunity to take post-performance photos with cast members in costume and a show poster autographed by the cast). Visit redcurtaintheatre.com.

'Little Women' musical

The Royal Players stage "Little Women: The Broadway Musical" (music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickerson, book by by Allan Knee, based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868-69 semi-autobiographical novel), 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Aug. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 13 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton.

Four sisters and their mother cope with life in Concord, Mass., while their father is serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. As the March sisters, Hannah Blacklaw plays aspiring writer Jo with Kinsey Potts as Meg, Madison Cavanaugh as Amy and AnnaMarie Cobb as Beth. Candice Aipperspach plays their mother, Marmee, with Ashley Merrill as Aunt March and Brazos Brooks as Laurie Laurence.

Sponsors are Stilwell Insurance & Financial Services and Roberson & Associates Insurance. Tickets are $18; $15 for senior citizens 60-plus, $8 for members of the military and college students with valid ID. Call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

MUSIC

Top of the Rock

Female barbershop-style ensemble Top of the Rock Chorus, the chorus' Sing Like a Girl campers and performers from Andrea's School of Dance in Bryant will "Turn the Radio On," exploring 100 years of music -- from the Roaring Twenties to current day -- 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sylvan Hills High School Performing Arts Center, 484 Bear Paw Road, Sherwood. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/TOTRRadio.

Fiddle, banjo championships

The Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1302 Park Ave., Mountain View, hosts the Arkansas Fiddle & Banjo Championships, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the the park's 1,000-seat indoor music venue, the Ozark Highlands Theater. Banjo players will compete in the morning; fiddlers will compete in the afternoon, culminating in the park's annual Fiddle & Banjo Music Show, 7-9 p.m., including feature performers Betse & Clarke, Fiddlin' Banjo Billy Matthews & the Old Time Players, Roger Fountain and the Ozark Folk Center Square Dancers. Tickets are $15, $8 for children 6-12, $35 for a family pass. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com. Musicians wishing to compete must register in the theater lobby of Ozark Highlands Theater on the day of the competition and pay a $10 cash registration fee. Doors open at 9 a.m. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

ART

'It's a Sin'

"It's a Sin," stylized portraits by Little Rock artist Michael Shaeffer that "confront the idea of personal identity and social status within American culture," according to a news release, opens with a Thea Art Department reception at 5:30 p.m. today at Thea Foundation, 401 Main St., North Little Rock. Food will be by Heritage Catering; there will also be beverages and a DJ. Presenter is Delta Dental. Admission is $10. The exhibition remains up through August, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-8 p.m. during Argenta's Third Friday Art Walk, Aug. 18. Admission is free. Call (501) 379-9512 or visit theafoundation.org.

Studies and developed works

Artist studies and examples of more developed work by Mark Blaney, Randall Good, John Lasater, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons and Emily Wood remain on display through Aug. 30 at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, which hosts a monthly Gallery Walk reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

ETC.

Critical minerals

Doug Hanson, geologist with the Arkansas Geological Commission, will discuss Arkansas' "Critical Minerals" -- focusing on the history, future and potential of the 17 minerals essential to the economy and the supply of which may be disrupted -- 10 a.m. Friday at Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Road, Cherokee Village. It's the fourth talk in the Spring River Gem & Mineral Club's "Only in Arkansas" series. Admission is free; a "dutch treat" lunch at the Pizza Hut buffet will follow. Call (870) 847-3109.

Henry Kempf of Mountain View competes in the junior division and Johnnie Hensley in the senior division of the Arkansas State Fiddle Championship at the Ozark Folk Center State Park. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Bauxite, an aluminum ore, is one of Arkansas' critical minerals and the Arkansas state rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Study for Moonlight on Cedar Brake" by Mark Blaney, "Study No. 4 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn, "Study No. 5 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn and "Gesture Study" by Gary Simmons are on display through August at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Study for Moonlight on Cedar Brake" by Mark Blaney, "Study No. 4 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn, "Study No. 5 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn and "Gesture Study" by Gary Simmons are on display through August at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Study for Moonlight on Cedar Brake" by Mark Blaney, "Study No. 4 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn, "Study No. 5 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn and "Gesture Study" by Gary Simmons are on display through August at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Study for Moonlight on Cedar Brake" by Mark Blaney, "Study No. 4 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn, "Study No. 5 of Environmental Artist, Reece Camp Carter" by Laura Raborn and "Gesture Study" by Gary Simmons are on display through August at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





