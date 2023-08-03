Music is all in the family with Beebes Shaw Revolver, made up of Dresden Star (from left) Michael Shaw and Brielle Ashlyn, a dad and his two daughters. The band plays country, rock, blues, folk, Motown, rockabilly, tejano and originals of all styles and has performed in seven states. Today, catch the act from 6-9 p.m. at Revival in Benton. On Friday, Shaw Revolver travels to Altus for a show at Alligator Rays from 7-10 p.m.; and Wednesday, they set up at Little Rocks Camp Taco from 7:30-9 p.m. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Print Headline: Dad and daughters share stages as Shaw Revolver

