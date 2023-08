Marriages

Mervin Jenkins, 42, and Showna Smith, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Armistead Reasoner, 57, and Rahab Ngugi, 37, both of Roland.

Jason Kennedy, 39, and Alice Behrens, 34, both of Little Rock.

Arch French, 26, and Rebecca Vassar, 26, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Rodriguez, 23, and Meghan Cereceres, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Antonio Williams, 49, and Saria Hickman, 32, both of Little Rock.

Kyle Thielemier, 28, and Olivia Williams, 26, both of Little Rock.

Marvin Edwards, 59, of North Little Rock and Angelus Smith, 54, of Alexander.

Kylen Thomas, 26, and Zykita Belcher, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Bryan Ray, 44, and Melissa Davis, 43, both of Jacksonville.

William Weeks, 43, of Mayflower and Lisa Jones, 44, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2607. Patricia Gibson v. Thomas Gibson.

23-2613. Kent Wood v. Carol Wood.

23-2618. Oneyda Garcia v. Rubio Diaz.

23-2620. Shelby Thomas v. Austin Manning.

23-2621. LaQuanda Baylock v. Virgil Ware.

23-2622. Ludwig Meinholz v. Ruth Meinholz.

23-2623. Juan Umanzor Guevara v. Takeya Mona Umanzor.

23-2624. Evie Scherrey v. Jeffrey Scherrey.

GRANTED

19-3109. Miguel Rangel v. Kathryn Rangel.

22-3784. Kate Bellingrath v. Patrick Walsh.

22-4070. Sabrena Martin v. Robert Collins.

23-602. Katie Guyton v. Tyler Guyton.

23-1397. Durand James v. Fareedah James.

23-1678. Tommy Surrett v. Sandra Surrett.

23-2127. Misty Alexander v. Brandon Harris.