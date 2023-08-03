Death sentence given to Tree of Life shooter

PITTSBURGH -- The gunman who massacred 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to death, a federal court decision that came nearly five years after the highest-casualty antisemitic attack in the nation's history.

A 12-person federal jury reached its unanimous decision for Robert G. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., after a two-month trial in which anguished survivors described the mass shooting that took place during morning Shabbat prayer services on Oct. 27, 2018, in terrifying detail.

In addition to killing a total of 11 members from all three congregations that shared the synagogue -- Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light -- Bowers wounded two other congregants and several police officers.

"The evidence in this trial proved that the defendant acted because of white-supremacist, antisemitic, bigoted views that unfortunately are not original or unique to him. Sadly, they are too common," U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan of the Western District of Pennsylvania said at a news conference after the decision.

"Our Constitution protects a person's right to hold repugnant beliefs," Olshan said. "But our Constitution also protects every person's right to practice his or her faith."

Bowers became the first person condemned to death by a federal jury since 2019, and the first under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has taken steps to reduce capital punishment prosecutions and placed a moratorium on federal executions shortly after taking office in 2021.

Garland said the Justice Department is reviewing changes made to federal death penalty procedures during the Trump administration, which executed 13 inmates in the final seven months of Donald Trump's presidency.

The Justice Department filed capital charges against Bowers in 2019, and federal prosecutors affirmed the decision after reviewing the case when Garland took office, people involved in the process said.

Members of the synagogue were split over the death penalty. Most of the families of those who were killed supported the decision to seek capital punishment. Other congregants wrote to Garland in opposition, saying a lengthy trial and an extended appeals process could prolong the community's suffering.

Audrey Glickman, 66, hid in a storage room filled with laundry bags and covered herself with a prayer shawl during the attack.

"Without a trial, the deeds of this criminal would be glossed over in the annals of history," Glickman told reporters after the decision.

"The purpose of the death penalty is not so much punishing, but eliminating evil, taking away the risk ... and the possibility of further harm to citizens."

Prosecutors said the gunman planned to kill as many Jewish people as possible and was motivated by deep-seated antisemitism. Bowers' defense team did not dispute that he carried out the crimes but said he suffered from mental illness and had a troubled personal history that made it difficult for him to think rationally.

Jurors had convicted Bowers in mid-June on 63 hate-crime and gun-related counts. In capital cases, juries are required to deliver a separate verdict after additional testimony in a penalty phase of the trial. The Pittsburgh jury deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before reaching a unanimous decision, as required for a death sentence in a federal case.

District Judge Robert J. Colville asked Bowers to stand as the verdict was read. Some survivors seated in the courtroom gallery teared up and held hands. The lead defense attorney, Judy Clarke, then asked the judge to poll jurors individually to confirm their decision. Bowers did not look at the jurors as they affirmed their votes.

Colville will hold a sentencing hearing for Bowers today, court officials said. Survivors and family members of the victims will be permitted to make statements during the hearing.

The jury's decision offered some justice for the victims' families, survivors and others throughout the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, where the synagogue has remained closed since the attack.

Family members and Jewish leaders were present each day of the trial at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. federal courthouse. Many of them testified about the devastation Bowers caused and the loved ones whose lives were cut short. Bowers sat next to his lawyers each day of the trial but did not testify.

Those killed were: Rose Mallinger, 97; Bernice Simon, 84, and her husband, Sylvan Simon, 86; brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59; Dan Stein, 71; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Joyce Fienberg, 75; Melvin Wax, 87; Irving Younger, 69; and Richard Gottfried, 65.

Those who were shot and survived included Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner, Mallinger's daughter, as well as law enforcement officers Dan Mead, Timothy Matson and Anthony Burke. Matson, who spent 16 weeks in the hospital and has had 25 surgeries, was shot in an arm and both legs and testified at the trial that he felt suicidal while trying to recover.

Bowers was shot as police apprehended him after a shootout in a classroom on the third floor of the synagogue.

Survivors said they hoped the jury's decision would stand as a bulwark against the mainstreaming of anti-Jewish hate in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League tallied 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the country last year, up from 2,717 in 2021.

"Even while this trial was going on, antisemitism has been rising -- including on social media, in public and by celebrities and politicians," said survivor Martin Gaynor, who escaped out a synagogue door after hearing the gunfire. "I and all of the survivors and all of the family members of the hate-filled, cruel attack on 10/27 know where this leads -- tolerating or, even worse, promoting antisemitism leads down a dark path that descends into hate, violence and destruction. This is not only bad for Jews. It's bad for our entire country."

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutors showed gruesome crime-scene photos of the victims lying in pools of blood in the synagogue, juxtaposing those images with other photos of the victims in moments of joy -- during their weddings, or playing with their children and grandchildren.

Bowers' attorneys presented testimony from neurologists who said he showed signs of mental illness.

Bowers was committed to a psychiatric facility as a youth after trying to harm himself, including overdosing on pain relievers. His attorneys said in court that his father died by suicide, his mother was emotionally abusive, and Bowers struggled to overcome a difficult childhood. He bounced from one job to another as an adult and ultimately embraced hateful, baseless claims about Jews and immigrants, his attorneys said.

Bowers "didn't know safety as a baby, he didn't know safety as a toddler, he didn't know safety as a teenager," Clarke told jurors in her closing argument. "He was mentally ill as a child ... and he ultimately descended into serious mental illness as an adult and committed serious crimes. What a tragedy that was. But is that who we kill?"

Prosecutors discounted suggestions that Bowers suffered from schizophrenia and epilepsy, saying he has not been medicated during his time in federal custody and has not suffered psychotic episodes or seizures.

They presented evidence that he was an active user of the Gab social media site, where he liked and reposted hundreds of antisemitic memes, including about the Holocaust. Bowers told officials after the shooting that he considered putting two victims killed in a kitchen into the oven, prosecutors said.

"This defendant is 50 years old. He's an adult and he committed horrific murders when he was 46. He's not an impressionable teen," federal prosecutor Troy Rivetti told jurors Monday. He emphasized that Bowers has showed no remorse for his crimes. "The defendant does not have schizophrenia. You know what's inside his mind -- it's filled with hate and common white-supremacist and antisemitic tropes."

An execution date for Bowers remained undetermined. His lawyers are expected to file appeals that could take years to resolve.

Bowers joins 40 other people on federal death row. Other mass killers have filed numerous appeals and remain on death row years after their attacks, including 2013 Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev and Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black parishioners in a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015.

Survivors expressed relief that the trial was over but also trepidation about how to move forward with their lives after so many years of working to help bring Bowers to justice.

"I have found myself feeling relieved, very relieved, and also sad that this is what needed to happen," said Doris Dyen, a rabbi with Dor Hadash who had arrived late to the prayer services on the day of the shooting and heard gunfire while outside the building. "And yet there can be a situation when someone forfeits the right to live in society because they didn't respect life themselves."

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan (center) gives remarks to the media Wednesday at the Joseph F. Weis Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Pittsburgh, following the sentencing of Robert Bowers. (AP/Rebecca Droke)





