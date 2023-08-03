Downtown streets to be closed for 30 Crossing project work

On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the imminent closing of three streets in Little Rock and North Little Rock as part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project.

The closures are connected to the building of the new Interstate 30 westbound Arkansas River Bridge.

Weather permitting, the following streets will be closed due to the construction:

Cypress Street between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock will be fully closed for 10 weeks starting Monday, Aug. 7.

Traffic will detour west on Broadway Street to Poplar Street, and continue south to Washington Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

Riverfront Drive between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock will be fully closed from Friday evening, Aug. 11, through Monday morning, Aug. 14. Eastbound traffic will detour north on Poplar Street, east on Broadway, and south on Riverfront Drive. Westbound traffic will detour north on Pine Street, west on Broadway and south on Poplar Street.

Third Street between Mahlon Martin and Ferry streets in Little Rock will be fully closed over a weekend to be announced at a later date. Traffic will detour north on Mahlon Martin Street, turn west onto President Clinton Avenue, and head south on Sherman Street.

Elsewhere, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced construction to widen I-30 to six lanes in Saline County requires shifting the on-ramp to I-30 eastbound to a new alignment at Sevier and South streets (Exit 116) in Benton.

Crews will shift the ramp traffic onto the new pavement adjacent to I-30 eastbound during overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday.

This traffic shift will remain in place for the foreseeable future to allow for the continued widening of I-30.