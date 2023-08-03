Former Bryant teacher arraigned in federal court on sexual assault charges

A former Bryant High School teacher appeared in federal court Thursday for arraignment on federal charges related to her arrest on sexual assault charges last April.

Heather Hare, 33, of Conway, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week on one count each of coercion and transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The federal charges are related to Hare’s arrest by Bryant police following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. She initially surrendered to Bryant police on April 14, according to a Twitter post by the Bryant Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Deere ordered Hare remanded to federal custody until a bond hearing can be scheduled.