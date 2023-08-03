FYI Calendar: Prairie Street Live for kids on Aug. 6

Aug. 3 (Thursday)

Farmers Market -- 8 a.m.-noon, Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "In Exaltation of Flowers" by Edward Steichen, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Author Talk -- And book signing, with Brooks Blevins, author of "Up South in the Ozarks," 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Tontitown Grape Festival -- Museum open from 3-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Intro to Karate -- 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists' Reception -- For "Cosmos," featuring art by Shay Holloway & Shelley Mouber, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Great Hall at Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-4531.

Cocktail Tour -- Schools of Art, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

"Cinderella" -- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3-5; 2 p.m. Aug. 6; again Aug. 10-12, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20; half-price kids' tickets Aug. 3 & 10. 783-2966 or fslt.org.

__

Aug. 4 (Friday)

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales -- Aug. 4-6, all over Eureka Springs. View the map at YardsYards.com.

Tours & Classes -- Home tours, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4; nature journaling, 1 p.m. Aug. 4; Ozark Women of the Civil War, 6 p.m. Aug. 4; battlefield tour, 9 a.m. Aug. 5; curator corner, 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 6; and more, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Face Planter Class -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 or Aug. 5, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tontitown Grape Festival -- Museum open from 1-7 p.m.; arts and crafts fair from 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; carnival opens at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 6 & 9 p.m.; Queen Concordia coronation at 8 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "While the City Sleeps" (1956), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception -- For Margaret Speer Carter's "An Artist's Journey," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Die No Die (Arkansas)" -- With Matty Davis, gather at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6, performance starts at 9 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$50. 657-2335; themomentary.org.

__

Aug. 5 (Saturday)

Tontitown Grape Festival -- Run for the Grapes 5K at 7 a.m.; kids' fun run at 8 a.m.; museum opens at 10 a.m.; arts and crafts fair at 10 a.m.; local musician performances at noon; carnival opens at noon; spaghetti dinner from 4:30-8:30 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m.; music at 7 & 9 p.m.; grand prize giveaway by Queen Concordia at 11 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Super Saturday -- Artsy Crafty, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Backyard Throwdown -- With cornhole, bocce ball, croquet, horseshoes, giant water pong, Kan Jam, ladder toss and more, 10 a.m.-noon & 6-9 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $25 per team of two. thejonescenter.net/summer-city.

100th Anniversary Camp Carnival -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Trout Fishing in America concert, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $10. eventbrite.com.

Potluck Craft Day -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Craft Closet Cleanout -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Back to the '80s -- A trivia & costume contest, 1-3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Paint Your Town -- An oil painting workshop, 1-4 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $25. artsonmainvb.com/k12-art-programs.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

End of Summer Celebration -- 2-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Poetry As Performance -- With Laura Lee Washburn, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Yard Art Celebration -- A celebration of Audrey Vega's yard art installation, "Los Hermanos Vega: Rooted in Springdale," 2-4 p.m., 506 Holcomb St. in Springdale. eventbrite.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com