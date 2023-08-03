Getting it straight

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate.

In an incident report obtained by KATV, Arkansas State Police Trooper Montae Hernandez wrote that he chose to use a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver to stop a vehicle near Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock on June 30 "due to the frequent vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the hospital," and that he "determined it would be the safest place to avoid serious injury or possible loss of life to citizens in the area." An article in Wednesday's newspaper about a state police news release about the pursuit incorrectly said which TV news station obtained the report.