Health fairs, backpack giveaways set for immigrant, minority families

Arkansas United plans events across the state to help students in immigrant and other minority communities as they prepare to go back to school.

The organization plans to provide backpacks with school supplies at health fairs throughout the state. Local fairs include:

Fort Smith -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Area Health Education Center, 1000 Fianna Way.

Northwest Arkansas -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale.

Russellville -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Hughes Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive.

Arkansas United hopes to give away 3,000 backpacks to reach 20,000 immigrant families, said Joshua Ang Price, deputy director of Arkansas United.

Arkansas United works throughout the state as an advocacy group for immigrants.

The back-to-school and health fair events were organized in response to the pandemic, Price said.

The health fairs will feature information booths from nonprofit and service groups available to help immigrant and minority families. Families can learn about covid-19, receive vaccines and learn to eliminate barriers to stay healthy and their students to complete the school year, a news release from Price said.

Events also will feature cultural social activities such as soccer tournaments, ethnic food vendors and musical performances.