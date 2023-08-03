Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Health fairs, backpack giveaways set for immigrant, minority families

by Laurinda Joenks | Today at 12:16 p.m.
Sponsors give away backpacks, school supplies, food, and information for other services during a back-to-school vaccine clinic at Little Rock Southwest High School on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Arkansas United, UAMS, and other local sponsors teamed up for the event in the hopes that by combining historic back-to-school events with vaccine clinics they will be able to tackle vaccine hesitancy, especially in communities of color and in light of the increasing COVID-Delta cases, according to a press release. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/822vaccine/..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas United plans events across the state to help students in immigrant and other minority communities as they prepare to go back to school.

The organization plans to provide backpacks with school supplies at health fairs throughout the state. Local fairs include:

Fort Smith -- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Area Health Education Center, 1000 Fianna Way.

Northwest Arkansas -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale.

Russellville -- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Hughes Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive.

Arkansas United hopes to give away 3,000 backpacks to reach 20,000 immigrant families, said Joshua Ang Price, deputy director of Arkansas United.

Arkansas United works throughout the state as an advocacy group for immigrants.

The back-to-school and health fair events were organized in response to the pandemic, Price said.

The health fairs will feature information booths from nonprofit and service groups available to help immigrant and minority families. Families can learn about covid-19, receive vaccines and learn to eliminate barriers to stay healthy and their students to complete the school year, a news release from Price said.

Events also will feature cultural social activities such as soccer tournaments, ethnic food vendors and musical performances.

Print Headline: Group plans health fairs, backpack giveaways for immigrant families

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT