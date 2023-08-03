Heat is on





FAYETTEVILLE -- The projected temperature for the Arkansas Razorbacks' first practice of football training camp Friday was set to be 98 degrees with a feels-like index soaring over 100.

So on Wednesday fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman adjusted the practice time from the previously-scheduled 2:50 p.m. to 6:40 a.m.

It's still expected to be a toasty 79 degrees 16 minutes after sunrise Friday, but the sun will be much lower and the Razorbacks won't open camp in the suffocating heat compounded by direct sun.

Pittman spoke about the weather, his team's conditioning and most every position on the squad, and he even braved his way through a sip of a year-out-of-date flat Diet Coke during an extensive pre-camp news conference Wednesday.

"I really like this team," Pittman said when asked if he was more confident in the team coming off a 7-6 season. "Obviously for me I'm still learning. I'm not sure you ever quit learning. Probably when you quit learning you quit getting better. Lord knows we owe it to the state of Arkansas to field a really good football team."

Pittman also reduced the number of days the Razorbacks will have to conduct their 25 practices of camp leading toward the season-opener on Sept. 2 against Western Carolina. While the NCAA allows 31 days, the Hogs will squeeze their camp into 29.

"We just felt like camp's long enough as it is," he said. "With less full pads than we've ever had before, we decided to just go ahead and bring them in 29 days before [the opener] to get our 25 in."

Pittman has shown making adjustments for common sense approaches is in his wheelhouse, and he doesn't have to be a rigid stickler across the board. For instance, he was happy to allow defensive line coach Deke Adams some off time to let he and his wife Alexis travel to Atlanta to see the major league debut of their son, Jordyn, for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Jordyn Adams, the 17th pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Angels, was called up to the big club Tuesday and started in center field Wednesday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Adams was 0 for 4 in the Angels' 12-5 loss.

"I mean, we're not going to make a mountain out of a molehill," Pittman said. "A man called and asked if he could go see his son in his major league debut and ... absolutely."

While the start of camp will be in milder morning conditions, the Razorbacks have trained in the hotter parts of the day during the summer.

"We had to get tough," he said. "I mean, there's a lot to be said about mental toughness, too. We've got to get tough now. You can go in the morning, you can go in the afternoon, you can go at night. And we just elected to put them in the hardest situation that we possibly could."

First-year Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders is scheduled to address members of the media later in the week, and Pittman said he thinks Sowders will have positive things to report about the execution of the team's summer workout plan.

"Just a lot of positives," Pittman said regarding noteworthy individual performances from the summer. "[Beaux] Limmer squatted 700 pounds, things of that nature. Just a really good overall program for all of them. I'd like for you to ask Ben. He'd be able to rattle them off faster than me."

Pittman had been lobbying for the athletic department to install air conditioning in the Walker Pavilion to get the Razorbacks out of the heat from time to time to reduce fatigue, and that's on the brink of being reality. The infrastructure for the A/C unit and ductwork is in place. The installers still need to get the electrical part of it hooked into the system.

Pittman said the Razorbacks will hold meetings next Wednesday, their first off day from practices in camp, and the installers will need about five hours with the power off late that day to complete the system.

"I'm told it'll be ready to go next Thursday," he said. "It's going to be huge, because if you look at it, we had the eight-game schedule two years ago. It was hotter than hot in October. And you're constantly worrying about fatigue.

"Now you're playing game 6, you're playing game 7 and all this stuff. And you can't get away from the heat. Indoors with the air conditioning, you can. I was at some places, and during fall camp they'd go out twice, and one in, out twice and one in for the fatigue. Well, we can't come in. At least we haven't in the past. And that was a big concern for me. But we can solve that problem now."

Pittman also said being a more rugged team this season is a goal. Translated to the field, he said he expects it to mean better conversions on short-yardage run plays and in the goal-to-go situations that vexed the Razorbacks at times in 2022.

"We needed to be more physical in all honesty," he said. "The most disappointing thing last year was not between the 20s, it was inside both 20s on offense and situation football. As good as we were, we were not very good in either one of those cases."

Pittman said he fells better about being able to go two-deep across the board this season and that the roster should be able to respond better when starters miss games.

Because the Razorbacks had so many key additions -- particularly at tight end, in the secondary and in the front seven on defense -- he intends to "two spot" at practice with the starters and newcomers on one field and the second and third teams on the other field.

"We're going to line up what we think is our 'one' depth chart and new guys," he said. "Basically, we have to get [linebacker] Jaheim Thomas and [defensive end] Kevie Rose and those guys, [tight end] Francis Sherman, we have to see those guys develop."





Arkansas offensive linemen Beaux Limmer (55), Brady Latham (62) and Joshua Braun (78) rest on the sideline April 15 during the Red-White spring game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. At a news conference Wednesday, Coach Sam Pittman mentioned Limmer squatting 700 pounds as an example of a positive of first-year strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders’ summer workout plan. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





