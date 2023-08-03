Hog safety commit Cook’s coach big on his ability

Arkansas safety commitment Jeremy Cook’s high school coach believes the future Razorback’s senior film will show his worth.

Cook, 6-3, 185 pounds, of Hoover, Ala., picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Alcorn State. He attended an Arkansas camp in June before making a return trip for the Hogwild Hangout last Saturday.

He privately committed to the Razorbacks during Saturday’s recruiting event and went public Monday.

Cook missed the last four games of his junior season, which limited his film and made it difficult for colleges to evaluate him.

“He was a defensive back his 10th grade year,” Hoover coach Wade Waldrop said. “I got here last year in February. We were just trying to find a place for him.”

He started last season at wide receiver before moving to the secondary.

“We moved him to defensive back about midway through the year,” Waldrop said. “He was just so much more at home and more comfortable and really started to excel. Ended up getting injured late last year, so he was an all spring and winter under-the-radar kid. He had film as a sophomore and had a little bit of receiver film from junior year.

“All the tools, skills, all the abilities are there. Prior to his injury he was really making good headway for us defensively.”

Waldrop is thrilled about Cook’s pledge to the Razorbacks.

“We are very excited for Jeremy and his family,” Waldrop said. “He is a long and athletic kid with great ball skills. His athleticism will translate to the next level. How his body develops will determine where he fits in.”

Waldrop believes other schools will like what they see this fall.

“He just needs more production on Friday night,” Waldrop said. “Show some Friday night production under the lights in competition and I think he’s a no-brainer for a lot of guys because of the size and speed and the football IQ.”

Cook had a really good “really good offseason,” according to Waldrop.

“He can run, he can probably one day bulk up and play WILL linebacker or something like that,” he said.

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain visited Hoover during the spring evaluation period from April 15-May 31 and saw enough to offer him May 10. The offer was his first.

“Everybody in the SEC that came through, he was the guy on the field that stood out to everybody,” Waldrop said.