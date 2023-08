Hogg's menu describes the Grilled Salmon as an 8-ounce filet, but it looked bigger on the plate, on a bed lime rice and flanked by broccolini. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)



Hogg's Meat Market made a move about a year and a half ago from North Little Rock's Levy to North Little Rock's Park... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: High on the Hogg

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content