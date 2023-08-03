Houston adds spice with McCormick’s two HRs

HOUSTON -- Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The victory completes a three-game sweep and comes a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 win Tuesday night.

It's the third multi-home run game of McCormick's career and second this season.

He led the way on a day the Astros went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

"You've got to have some guys hot in there, especially when you're leaving runners on base because we had opportunities to blow that game open many times," Manager Dusty Baker said. "So I'm just glad that Chas had a big day."

Oscar Gonzalez reached on an error by second baseman Mauricio Dubon to start the ninth. But Ryan Pressly struck out Bo Naylor before retiring Gabriel Arias on a fly ball and striking out Steven Kwan to end it and get his 26th save.

Houston's Ronel Blanco, who was recalled from Sugar Land before the game, yielded 5 hits and 2 runs with 4 walks in 4 innings. Phil Maton (3-3) allowed one hit in the sixth for the win.

Will Brennan doubled for Cleveland with one out in the eighth before David Fry walked. But Brayan Rocchio grounded into a double play to end the threat.

The Guardians have dropped five of their last six games.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 1 Brandon Belt reached base three times and scored twice and Toronto snapped a five-game home losing streak against Baltimore.

MARINERS 6, RED SOX 3 Julio Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading Seattle past Boston.

RANGERS 11, WHITE SOX 1 Dane Dunning had a career-high 11 strikeouts, All-Star shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat coming off the injured list and Texas beat Chicago.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 2 Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs to lead Gerrit Cole and New York past Tampa Bay.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 16, REDS 6 Ian Happ homered twice and Chicago easily overcame an early deficit to beat Cincinnati.

MARLINS 9, PHILLIES 8 (12) Jesus Sanchez hit a bases-loaded single with no outs in the 12th inning as Miami rallied from a five-run deficit and came back twice in extra innings for a win over Philadelphia in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders.

NATIONALS 3, BREWERS 2 Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio's throwing error in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied off closer Devin Williams and beat Milwaukee for its ninth win in 11 games.

PADRES 11, ROCKIES 1 Gary Sanchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days and San Diego routed Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 12, ANGELS 5 Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for MLB-leading Atlanta as the Braves kept up their power barrage with a rout of Los Angeles.

CARDINALS 7, TWINS 3 Dakota Hudson (2-0) pitched seven strong innings in his second start of the season and Alex Burleson's three-run home run was one of four long balls for St. Louis in a win over AL Central-leading Minnesota.

ROYALS 4, METS 0 Cole Ragans (3-3) pitched out of trouble for six spotless innings and Kansas City beat New York for its fifth consecutive victory, extending its longest winning streak in more than two years.

TIGERS 6, PIRATES 3 Zack Short tied a career-high with three RBI, powering Detroit to a split of a two-game series against Pittsburgh.





Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco tosses a comebacker from Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan to first base for an out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)



Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias hits a two-run double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

