Ali Bahadori Jahromi, a spokesperson for the Iranian government, announced a nationwide two-day holiday as temperatures climbed as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit, though Tehran recorded a mere 100.4.

Alison Boden of the Free Speech Coalition said some states "are attempting to do an end run around the First Amendment," but a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Utah law requiring adult websites to verify age.

Gillian Wilcox of the ACLU called a Missouri law "not only discrimination but dangerous" as it sues a school district on behalf of a former student who is transgender and was not allowed to use the bathroom of her choice, and who says a male classmate harassed her and threatened to rape her.

Nat Lyon of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum on the Maine coast, whose 1832 structure was featured in "Forrest Gump," said "at this point we have a lightless lighthouse" until the Coast Guard makes repairs after a lightning strike fried the light, circuit breakers and foghorn.

Bobby Livingston of RR Auction in Boston hailed "the legendary computer that launched Apple" as a fully operational vintage Apple-1 signed by Steve Wozniak goes up for auction after being restored and outfitted with a custom-built case and a built-in keyboard.

DeMauriae Vaughn, an academic adviser at San Francisco State University, alleges in a lawsuit that the school system failed to intervene sufficiently when a manager subjected him to racially offensive treatment and harassment, including calling him a "runaway slave" and displaying a portrait of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Teresa Woodruff, interim president of Michigan State University, said a remembrance event will be held in lieu of classes on the first anniversary of the campus shooting that killed three students and wounded five.

Howard Hubbard, 84, emeritus bishop of Albany, N.Y., who has been accused of sexual abuse but whose request to be removed from the priesthood was denied, got married anyway in a civil ceremony, saying, "I have fallen in love with a wonderful woman who ... believes in me."

Robert Addie of Portsmouth, N.H., was celebrating his 59th birthday on the ocean with his daughters when "I feel God shined down on me" and he captured video of a rare sight, "a synchronized triple breach," as three humpback whales leapt from the water in near-perfect unison.