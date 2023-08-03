Injury allowed DB to watch and learn

Ninth in a series featuring newcomers to the Arkansas football program

After his sophomore year of high school, RJ Johnson began receiving college scholarship offers. He knew then that he wanted to graduate early from Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Ga., 40 minutes outside of Atlanta.

Johnson was rated a 3-star defensive back coming out of high school and joined the University of Arkansas football team in January ahead of spring practices. Everything was going exactly as he had planned it two years prior before a minor ankle injury less than three weeks into spring camp sidelined him until the summer.

While he would have much rather been getting the reps himself, Johnson said he's seen benefits from getting to watch the older members of the Razorback secondary work.

"I got a chance to just sit down and really evaluate and watch all the older guys," Johnson said. "[I was] just being there for the guys that are playing and being a great teammate. And just showing love to those that were on the field."

Johnson said his time on the field during the spring, albeit brief, came with plenty of lessons.

"Everything was spinning," Johnson said, laughing. "The pace from high school to college is incredible. It's a tremendous difference. So just being out here with the guys, learning from the older guys and being able to see what they do and how they react to the workouts and how they react to everything."

At 6-2 and 172 pounds, Johnson's size helped him stand out in high school and earn college interest. But with the Razorbacks, he said it was quickly apparent that was no longer the case.

"In high school, ever since junior year, I was kind of like that big dog being able to be the biggest one, the strongest one, the fastest one and the smartest one," Johnson said. "Coming into college [and] being a freshman, you're going to be the smallest, you're not going to be the fastest, you're not going to be the biggest. So you have to find tools that can help you be able to play with older guys and just being able to find value in your work."

Prior to his senior season of high school, Johnson and his head coach, Tanner Rogers, decided to move him from cornerback to safety to better utilize his size and range. It's the same position the Arkansas staff envisions Johnson having the most success as well.

"They have me playing the safety position," he said. "So it's good because I played it in high school ... and now, I'm just watching all the guys and getting ready for my turn.

"'I'm a long defensive back that can run and cover, so I'm good playing in space, just being able to be that post safety and getting to the middle of the field and not allowing the deep shots,. ... Being a safety, you have to be more vocal and more of a leader of the defense because at corner, you just focus on your one thing. But at safety, you have to know what everybody else is doing. It's helping me become a better vocal leader and open up my voice."

Johnson chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and South Carolina, among others. When he began the recruiting process, he said Arkansas was never in mind. But his first trip to Fayetteville, which was his official visit, was all Johnson said he needed to see and committed to the Hogs less than a month later.

"It was crazy because right after that official visit, I was like, 'I want to be a Razorback,' " he said.

Johnson was a two-sport athlete during parts of his first three years at Eagles Landing Christian. He played football and basketball during his junior year and said the basketball skills have helped him acclimate and build early bonds with his new Arkansas teammates.

"I'm the best player on the team. Some might differ with that, but I don't think it's arguable," Johnson said. "The older guys think they can already hoop not knowing what the younger guys can do. Being able to just go to the court and play with some of the older guys, and even some of the freshmen, giving me a chance to show them my talent and show them my athletic ability being able to dunk, jump and run, it's been pretty fun."