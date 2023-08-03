Jamaica advances with draw





MELBOURNE, Australia -- Jamaica's third consecutive shutout -- a 0-0 draw against Brazil on Wednesday -- sent the Reggae Girlz through to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Finishing second in Group F, Jamaica didn't concede a goal against France and Brazil or in its 1-0 win over Panama. The Jamaicans joined Switzerland and Japan as the only teams to keep clean sheets in all three group-stage games in the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"We knew coming into the tournament that we were facing very tough opposition, and attacking quality was at the highest level, so we knew defensively we had to be sound," Jamaica midfielder Atlanta Primus said. "Coming out with two clean sheets against top 10 sides, we're very happy with that."

The team's string of shutouts in its second World Cup appearance contrasts its debut in the 2019, when the Reggae Girlz conceded 12 goals in three games.

"It was a proverbial 'deer in the headlights' syndrome," Jamaica Coach Lorne Donaldson said of the 2019 campaign. "We were a very young team, and I think we were happy to be there."

This time around, Donaldson said, the target was: "We need to get out of our group."

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, who made her debuted for the Reggae Girlz in 2021 after competing in England's youth programs, is the oldest player on the roster at age 32.

She made eight saves against Brazil, including shots from Marta -- the tournament's all-time leading scorer -- in the fifth and 11th minutes.

"If the team is defending well, then I've got full confidence in everyone that we can keep a clean sheet, and I have confidence in myself too," Spencer said. "We can take the momentum on. If you don't concede goals, you can't lose."

Needing a win to advance to the round of 16, Brazil dominated possession and had 18 shots to three from Jamaica. But defending deep with numbers in the box, staying organized and looking to hold up play on the counter attack allowed the Reggae Girlz to stall the Brazilian attack.

"They've got a lot of flair. They've got a lot of players that are world-class players," Spencer said. "Coming up against that is really tough, but as a group of players, we really believe in ourselves."

The Reggae Girlz have qualified for the knockout stage amid a public fundraising effort to support the team at the World Cup, and players posting a statement calling on the Jamaican Football Federation to provide better pay, facilities and resources.

"The better we do, the more pressure it creates," Spencer said. "We hope that they're looking at us and taking us seriously now, and then they can give us what we deserve."

FRANCE 6, PANAMA 3

SYDNEY -- France has had to roll with the punches at the Women's World Cup.

The No. 5-ranked team was held to a surprise draw against Jamaica in its opening game and on Wednesday had the shock of going a goal down to Panama inside two minutes.

France recovered to win and advanced to the round of 16 atop Group F, but celebrations were muted after being pushed by another underdog.

"From the get-go the most important thing for us was to finish at the head of the group after three games," said France Coach Herve Renard.

He spoke after the Jamaica game of the way in which the gap is closing in women's international soccer. And Wednesday was further evidence of that as Panama exposed France's defensive weaknesses and Jamaica held Brazil 0-0 to advance as runner-up in the group.

"There was a huge shock this evening. If we can consider this as a huge shock," Renard said. "This shows, you can see with your very own eyes, that the women's game is kicking things up a notch."

France could face two-time champion Germany in the round of 16. While that is a potentially daunting prospect, this World Cup has proven that reputations can count for little as the once-dominant nations are being seriously challenged and cut down to size.

As well as Jamaica, South Africa is another unexpected name in the knockout stage, while Colombia beat Germany 2-1 and leads Group H heading into the last match.

"I think still there's some difference with some teams, but we can see a lot of new faces in this World Cup," said Renard, adding that increased physicality in women's soccer is playing a part in leveling the playing field.

France responded to going behind to Marta Cox's 30-yard free kick by scoring five times by the 52nd minute. But it still conceded two more as Panama mounted an unlikely fightback late on.

The French had to thank Kadidiatou Diani, who scored a hat trick to put them well ahead by the time Panama came back into it.

"On a personal note it was wonderful to be able to score my first goals at a World Cup," she said. "I think I'm going to keep on the positives. We were able to score six goals."

SOUTH AFRICA 3,

ITALY 2

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a win over Italy and a spot in the knockout rounds for the first time.

On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hildah Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalized with her second goal of the match, briefly denting South African hopes.

A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.

Instead, Kgatlana's clincher meant it'll be South Africa playing Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday. Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 1-0 and will next play the defending champion U.S. team.

The winning goal came two minutes into stoppage time and as part of a series of extraordinary moments as South Africa led and seemed to be going through, Italy equalized and looked likely to advance, then South Africa scored again.

At last Jermaine Seoposenwe went forward and squared the ball to midfielder Magaia who, rather than shooting, crossed to Kgatlana to strike the ball home.

"They call me the breadwinner so without the breadwinner there's no bread," said Magaia, who was voted player of the match. "I had to provide the bread for the nation.

"This really means a lot, especially knowing that we were so close to going home. It is an emotional one."

SWEDEN 2, ARGENTINA 0

HAMILTON, New Zealand -- Rebecka Blomqvist's second-half goal lifted Sweden to a win over Argentina to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States.

Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.

Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half. A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game.

Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.

Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Over 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, on a brisk night in Hamilton.

Stout defense was on full display for over an hour, but Blomqvist managed to push the blue and yellow over the line against Argentina.

Sofia Jakobsson picked out the head of Blomqvist perfectly on a cross from just outside the 18-yard box for the decisive goal.

The clash between the United States, the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and third-ranked Sweden will be their seventh meeting and tie the record for the most-played matchup in Women's World Cup history.

At a glance

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Wednesday's games

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

France 6, Panama 3

South Africa 3, Italy 2

Sweden 2, Argentina 0

Today's games All times Central

Morocco vs. Colombia, 5 a.m.

South Korea vs. Germany, 5 a.m.

Jamaica's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer pulls in a ball in front of teammate Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)



Jamaica's Solai Washington, centre, celebrate with her teammate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)



Brazil's Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)













Gallery: 2023 Women's World Cup, day 14







