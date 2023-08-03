JPs stay divided on legalities of policies

From "point of order" to "you're out of order," there was little to no order during the Jefferson County Quorum Court Committee meeting Tuesday.

At one point, it became a shouting match that even appalled online viewers of The Pine Bluff Commercial's livestream. From "woke Quorum Court members" to "wannabe county judges," as described by one another, it was another battle of who's right and who's wrong.

The meeting immediately began with a "point of order" by Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr., who said the committee agenda presented before the justices of the peace was not the one they created from the county clerk's office.

"You're exactly right," said Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson.

"Going by the ordinance passed by the JPs, the legislation reads the agenda will come out of the county clerk's office," said Franklin. "According to the prosecuting attorney, the ordinances that we passed and rules are legal, it is the law."

During July's meeting Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, who spoke on behalf of the Quorum Court after County Attorney Terry Wynne recused himself from the policy and procedure legal counsel, said the ordinance establishing such is valid and in effect until when the court says it isn't.

Robinson has filed the lawsuit questioning the validity of a Quorum Court meeting that was held in what he feels was an unlawful manner, deeming the policy and procedures invalid.

Justices Franklin, Alfred Carroll, Melanie Dumas, Brenda Bishop Gaddy, Margarette Williams, Reginald Johnson and Reginald Adams drafted their own version of policy and procedures, which was then passed in a meeting after the Quorum Court was adjourned by Robinson.

"My position on face value, it appears valid," said Hunter, adding it's been a failure to come together as a Quorum Court and a county judge to get business done. "There's all kinds of mess that is going on. I hope that whatever court this lands in will clear all this up for everybody."

During Tuesday's committee meeting, Franklin pointed out a legality issue in that a secondary agenda came out of the judge's office. Franklin also felt continuing the committee meetings with the appointed chairs by the judge was a violation of the justices' policy.

In a July 26 letter to Robinson, Franklin tells the judge to appoint individuals to the respective committees and that pursuant to Jefferson County Ordinance 2023-5 (Article V, Section D), each Quorum Court committee will select its committee chairperson and assistant chairperson, by majority vote.

"The Finance Committee, as every other committee, will exercise this responsibility upon its next initial meeting," said Franklin in the letter.

"Justice Franklin, I am fully aware of my statutory duty to appoint members to committees. There is also not a time frame to do that. The appointments will be done. I suggest you refrain from being the County Judge and understand your role as a justice of the peace," replied Robinson.

Similar dialogue continued as Franklin told Robinson, in the rules of ordinances the justices governed themselves, none is allowed to serve on more than one committee than another.

"They are ineligible to serve, so you don't have a quorum," said Franklin. "Understanding the best course of action is to push everything to finance, where everyone is on the finance committee. If you don't do that and you try to push these illegal committee appointments on us, then everything that they vote for will be a violation."

"You did a whole lot of talking and didn't say anything," replied the judge. "For that very reason is why we are in litigation."

Quoting the Procedural Guide For County Quorum Court Meetings, Robinson told Franklin the county judge appoints the committee chair and committee members.

"No you don't," said Franklin. "What statue?"

In a previous interview, Robinson pointed out the section of the procedural manual, which was verified and reads:

COMMITTEES: Attorney General Opinion No. 2003- 180: interpreted 14-14-904(d) which provides: "The presiding officer shall appoint all regular and special committees of a quorum court subject to any procedural rules which may be adopted by ordinance" to mean that the presiding officer, the county judge, clearly has the sole authority to select members of the Quorum Court to various committees. However, the opinion further determined that (in the absence of legislative clarification) the Quorum Court may by ordinance by virtue of home rule or at their organizational or procedural ordinance establish committees. This opinion noted the need for legislative clarification and differed from previous opinions of the office of the attorney general (AG Opinion Nos: 1995- 084; and 2001-117).

The opinion determined the term "appoint" meant to select the members of the Quorum Court to serve upon the committees. The AG noted that the Quorum Court cannot encroach upon the power of the county judge to appoint members to committees (AG Opinion Nos. 2003-039; 2001-117; and 1995-084).

Under the policy and procedures passed by the majority of the justices that Hunter has deemed as valid, Franklin said anyone on the committee that is serving on more than two committees was in violation.

Franklin's mic was cut off and the committee meeting proceeded with chairman Danny Holcomb of the Human Resource Committee, who had one item on his agenda, an appropriation ordinance to reinstate the slot for the tax collector's office.

Before he could continue he was questioned by Carroll, who brought up the ordinance being law according to the prosecuting attorney.

"The prosecuting attorney is not the county attorney," said Robinson.

Carroll told Robinson he was out of order, to which Robinson said: "There has not been a decorum."

"Well I'm just going to talk over you then," said Carroll.

"The only time you want decorum is when you're speaking," replied Robinson.

Holcomb moved on explaining Carroll's statement had nothing to do with what he was speaking on.

"You can't unrecognize me," stated Carroll to Holcomb.

As Holcomb tried to move forward with his meeting, Carroll was still discussing being unrecognized by the chair.

"These four justices are going to do whatever they can to push the judges' agenda," said Franklin, referring to Holcomb, Roy Agee, Ted Harden and Patricia Royal Johnson. He referred to them as the Fantastic Four.

Holcomb ended his meeting and the tax collectors agenda item failed because it did not get a motion.

"What is going on here?" asked an online viewer by the name of Emma Beth in the livestream chat. "This looks like a Jr. High classroom. All the arguing and childishness. What happened to order in a courtroom? These are our representatives?"

As the next committee attempted to begin with Roy Agee of the Public Safety Committee, Carroll told him he was not the chairman of the committee anymore.

"You serve on four committees which are two more than other members of the Quorum Court," added Franklin. "It is illegal by our own rules."

Agee explained to Franklin that he was appointed to this committee by Robinson and he was going to proceed with this committee meeting.

"They can vote what they want to vote and it can be handled at the full quorum meeting," he said. "We can sit here and holler and raise hell all night..."

Comments like "sounds like a bunch of county judges around here" could be heard, to which Franklin replied.

"What you have is a bunch of Quorum Court members who know the law and read the law," he said. "You don't want to respect the law and the rest of y'all and the county judge wants to violate the law."

Insults began to exchange between justices as Agee tried to continue his committee meeting. Finally getting through his agenda, through all the commotion and talking over one another, all the agenda items were passed to the Budget and Finance committee.

That committee was next with Justice Ted Harden who began his meeting by allowing Carroll to make a motion. His motion was quickly cut off by Harden as Carroll was motioning for Franklin to chair the Budget and Finance committee.

"You're out of order," said Harden. "You are not going to change the chairman."

Franklin called a "point of order" stating he would like to make a motion but was ignored as Harden continued with the agenda.

As if they were the only ones in the room, the Budget and Finance Committee meeting continued as commotion surrounding the meeting continued also.

"Motion to table all items and adjourn the meeting," said Franklin as Harden was conducting his committee meeting.

It became two different conversations as the volume of each one began to escalate over the other.

In the end, Harden was able to pass his agenda items to the full Quorum Court which includes appropriation ordinances for the county sheriff.