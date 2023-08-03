Employ ranked vote

As a regular voter and an independent, I feel like I am a member of a persecuted minority. Instead of voting for the best candidate (in my opinion), I have for at least 20 years held my nose and voted for the lesser evil. In Arkansas, my vote has been completely worthless for years as I am not far-right politically.

Therefore, I want to throw my weight behind Andy Craig's suggestion of "Final Four," or ranked voting. Next to passing a law requiring people to vote, as Australia does, which would no doubt result in people voting without any idea about issues or the most experienced candidate, this seems to be a feasible way to break our divisiveness. Ranked voting apparently has been successful in Alaska in actually electing an experienced candidate that the majority can be happy with.

That said, I won't hold my breath.

RENÉE HUNTER

Conway

Where to draw line

Letter-writer Molly Quinn questions whether state Sen. Dan Sullivan has the best interest of Arkansas children in mind in a letter published July 22. In my opinion, he does because he wants to make libraries full of books and ideas that are wholesome, truthful and salubrious. At the same time he wants to keep out material that is perverse, demonic and false. Who, in their right mind, would disagree?

It is obvious to me the people who worship at the altar of "diversity, equity and inclusion" (DEI) are the individuals who wish to pollute the minds of children with intellectually toxic waste. The letter-writer wants us to believe children need to have the intellectual freedom to read and look at all books about anything and everything. That is a ridiculous argument, obviously.

The major question to be solved is: Where is the line to be drawn? I'm willing to have the senator be the artist for my side; the letter-writer probably wants a drag queen or an attorney like Hunter Biden to finger-paint for other side. Let's have a good uncensored debate. The side of goodness and honesty will prevail.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Peacemakers needed

Re Russia-Ukraine war: Russia is not winning. Ukraine is losing. Are there any peacemakers? "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

ERWIN HOEFT

Hot Springs Village

Questions on new law

It is highly disappointing that it seems there weren't 54,000-plus public school patrons interested enough to help fight the WOPS (War On Public Schools) Act. There are numerous reasons to oppose this monstrosity we all are now destined to live with. Many or most small rural public school patrons do not have much of a "school choice."

There are many unanswered questions. Are homeschoolers going to be held to the same standards as public school teachers? Of course not. Most homeschooled kids will lack interaction with their peers, which is vital to their growth and development. I even know of cases where a child was removed from private school and placed back in public school and their grades improved.

Private school teachers must have at least a bachelor's degree or "equivalent documented experience." What is that? Who determines what it is? It is highly subjective. Will homeschoolers be required to have "equivalent documented experience"? What will the list of allowable expenses include? Who will determine that? Sounds like a pig in a poke!

The ADG reported that the LEARNS Act will cost $641 million in the first two years. The law increases spending by $207 million for the same period. Does that mean that $434 million will be stripped from public schools? With this much money, we could drastically improve public schools and give teachers what they deserve and even be fair to those with tenure. A $2,000 differential between a beginning teacher and a 20-year teacher is insulting.

No wonder there is a teacher shortage.

All this is just my opinion and take on this issue, and I respect other's opinions. I went to a small rural public school so maybe I just don't get it. I did manage to get through college and even paid back my student loan in full, and was glad to do it. I am a lifelong conservative and have voted exclusively for Republicans in the past, but from here on I will vote for qualification over party (as I did last election) and will surely vote against anyone who voted for the WOPS Act.

Deus existo nobis.

HOWARD HUGHES

Maumelle

What pornography?

Phyllis Farish, I would be interested to know which books you are referring to when you state "giving young children books that are nothing but pornography." I would also like to know if you have read the books.

I agree with your statement, "Parents, it's up to you to screen everything your child reads," so I have to wonder why you have so angrily jumped on the bandwagon. Seems like an uninformed move to me.

TRACY AHLERT

Fort Smith